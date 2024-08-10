Amanda Holden wows in must-see metallic swimsuit on luxurious yacht

Amanda Holden has been soaking up the sunshine on her family holiday to Greece – and the star looked like the ultimate beach babe as she relaxed on a yacht on Saturday.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 53-year-old looked sunkissed in a Melissa Odabash gold metallic swimsuit that showed off her toned figure, while her hair looked natural in wet beachy waves.

© Amanda Holden Amanda wore a Melissa Odabash swimsuit in the snaps

Completing the look with a pair of black sunglasses and chunky necklaces, the star was beyond glamorous as she lounged in different positions at the front of the boat.

One shot showed Amanda stretched out on a pillow as she lay in front of a dreamy backdrop with crystal clear waters, while another saw the mother-of-two showcasing her endless legs as she sat on the boat's edge.

© Amanda Holden Amanda has been sharing snippets from her family holiday

The Britain's Got Talent judge also took to her Instagram Stories to share a close-up of her beach look, and the star looked so glamorous wearing a straw beach hat with her sunglasses and a glossy lip.

Amanda has been enjoying a break from work after wrapping up series 17 of Britain's Got Talent in June and has since been holidaying in Greece with her husband Chris Hughes, and her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12.

The star has been sharing snippets from the luxurious trip including several bikini snaps. Last week, Amanda caused a stir as she sported a bright orange swimsuit with 'SPRITZ' branded across the front, as the star sat back and enjoyed an Aperol Spritz cocktail.

© Amanda Holden Alan Carr hilariously photobombed Amanda's swimsuit snap

While all eyes would usually be on Amanda's stunning appearance, fans were quick to clock close friend Alan Carr, who cheekily posed in the background while holding a can of beer.

The comedian joined the family on their vacation, following the duo being confirmed as the new hosts of this year's Royal Variety Performance, following the success of their DIY show, Amanda and Alan's Italian Job.