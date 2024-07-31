Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama takes drastic action after weight loss confession
alabama barker red carpet bet party

Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama takes drastic action after weight loss confession

Travis Barker's daughter recently admitted to using weight loss medication

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Alabama Barker is putting her mental health first after receiving backlash for admitting she is using weight loss medication

The 18-year-old confessed earlier this month that she has turned to an unnamed drug to help her slim down because she is "tired" of being called "fat" and "ugly". 

However, it appears the criticism has become too much for the teenager as she took matters into her own hands to protect her mental health. 

At some point on Tuesday, Alabama deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle. 

She also shared a message on her story, letting her two million followers know that she is taking a break from social media. 

She wrote: "I'll be off social media for a mental break. I love you guys."

Alabama is taking a break from social media
Alabama is taking a break from social media

Alabama has also made her TikTok account private. 

The move comes after she shared in a TikTok video that she had turned to weight loss medication after constant bullying about her appearance.

"I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh, my God – you're so fat, and you're so ugly,'" she said.

Alabama is using weight loss medication
Alabama is using weight loss medication

"And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don't look like that." 

Despite not thinking the comments about her weight are completely warranted, Alabama then revealed that she has turned to an unnamed drug to help her lose weight. 

"But I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre," she admitted. 

Alabama did not share which weight loss drug she is using
Alabama did not share which weight loss drug she is using

Last year, she opened up about how she puts up with online criticism, candidly admitting: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing… It gets very challenging especially when they don't know you. I feel very misunderstood!"

She continued: "People are going to hate regardless. You need to not feed into it, you won't benefit from it! Keep your peace protected. 

"Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals and your intentions, nothing else matters." 

Alabama with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Travis Barker
Alabama with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Travis Barker

Alabama isn't afraid to openly address the criticism she receives, and last August she spoke about health issues that cause her weight to fluctuate after she was the target of body shamers. 

"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," Alabama explained, addressing the body shamers directly.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," she added. 

Alabama has been subjected to online body-shamers
Alabama has been subjected to online body-shamers

Alabama has faced unnecessary criticism about her appearance and often responds to trolls who accuse her of changing her body with surgery. 

She has been very open about the cosmetic procedures she's had done, which so far only include lip fillers, but she's not ruling it out for the future. 

Alabama revealed she suffers from a 'thyroid problem' and autoimmune disease
Alabama revealed she suffers from a 'thyroid problem' and autoimmune disease

"I've had no cosmetic work done to my body", she said in April. "Let's stop assuming." 

She added: "Not saying I never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."

