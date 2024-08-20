Sunkissed Abbey Clancy highlights toned abs in glam bikini alongside husband Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy looked flawless on Monday as she joined her husband Peter Crouch for a new instalment of their podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

In a fun video shared to their podcast's official Instagram account, the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 2011, could be seen soaking up the sunshine whilst perched on a white sofa.

© Getty Images Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch launched their podcast in 2023

For the fun video, Abbey, 38, looked her usual stylish self dressed in a figure-flattering white bikini which she teamed with a pair of sleek Prada sunglasses in black and some glittering drop earrings.

She wore her honeyed tresses in beachy waves and highlighted her features with a palette of bronzed makeup and a slick of pink lipstick.

Peter, meanwhile, looked bronzed and dapper in a navy linen shirt. In the clip, the pair let their hair down, with Abbey taking a swig of her husband's beer, much to Peter's amusement. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Abbey Clancy wows in gorgeous bikini alongside husband Peter Crouch

"Which one of us is punching?" the couple quipped in their caption, followed by a string of laughing face emojis.

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "No punching there. Made for one another," while a second noted: "Neither. Perfectly matched," and a third wrote: "No punching, it's about being a team, and I think you two are the dream team."

Former model Abbey has previously spoken about her fitness regime, revealing how she doesn't train with her sporty husband, Peter. "I never work out with Pete," she told Health & Wellbeing. "He does so much for his job already and even keeps it up on holiday, going for a run or hitting the gym and that's a little too dedicated for me!"

© Getty Images Abbey won series 11 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

She added: "I think everybody exercises for different reasons, whether it's stress relief, to lose weight, tone up or for their overall health. For me it makes a massive difference to my energy levels and muscle tone."

Meanwhile, during a chat with HELLO!, she shared: "But you have to make time to exercise, it's important.

© Instagram The duo tied the knot in 2011

"Especially with my job. I need to keep in shape and keeping fit is a nice release. You feel healthy and strong and that's my motivation. It makes me feel good."

Abbey and Peter's family life

The loved-up couple got engaged in July 2009 and later exchanged vows in Leicestershire on 30 June 2011. In December 2022, Abbey and Peter opted to renew their vows in the Maldives alongside close family and friends.

© Instagram The couple share four children together

Together they are doting parents to four children: Sophia Ruby, 13, Liberty Rose, eight, Johnny, six, and Jack, four. Peter and Abbey have seemingly ruled out welcoming a fifth child, with Peter telling Laura Whitmore: "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted, adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed."\