Abbey Clancy stuns in figure-hugging leather skirt alongside husband Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy looked so stylish as she stepped out for a night in London with her former footballer husband Peter Crouch.

The Therapy Crouch podcast host, 38, was seen posing at a special Burns Night celebration hosted by Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane at The London EDITION hotel. Abbey looked fabulous in a killer leather skirt that hugged her figure to the knee where it fell away into pleats.

© Getty Abbey Clancy attended a special Burns Night celebration

The model teamed the garment with a high-neck black slim-fit knit in black and a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos. Abbey was seen ditching accessories altogether and instead allowed her eye-catching red manicure to break up the black ensemble.

© Getty Abbey rocked a red manicure

Her blonde locks were worn in loose waves and her makeup was understated. The former Strictly winner sported a brown eyeshadow winged liner and a glossy lip in an apricot hue.

© Getty Abbey Clancy wowed in leather with her husband in tow

She was seen posing with her former Liverpool footballer husband who wore a pair of black drawstring-waist trousers, a white tee, and a grey bomber jacket.

Abbey is no stranger to a glamorous look. She seriously upped the ante when she took to the red carpet for the Fashion Awards presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall last December. The former Britain's Next Top Model host wore a sheer lace black skirt with an asymmetrical hem and ruffle detailing. She paired it with a coordinating one-shoulder crop top that had a choker built in.

© Getty Abbey wowed on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards

The model added an unusual detail in the form of a pair of sheer lace knee-high stockings and topped off the look with a pair of classic pointed-toe stilettos. Abbey's hair and makeup oozed sultry glamour. She wore a grungy black smokey eye and her hair was worn in shaggy waves with retro curtain bangs framing her face.

She also wowed on the red carpet when she stepped out days before the Fashion Awards for An Audience With Kylie at the Royal Albert Hall with her lookalike mother Karen Sullivan. Abbey channeled old-school glamour in an angelic cream satin wrap dress with a halterneck and asymmetrical hem.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo donned their finest threads for the red carpet event

The star paired the gorgeous dress with a glamorous feathered shawl which she wore around her elbows. Completing the outfit was a pair of black rhinestone-adorned mules. She ditched the black smokey eye in favour of a plum-toned cat-eye and her hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry.

© Getty Abbey Clancy with her mother Karen

Karen, who is her daughter's double, rocked an incredible leather print catsuit with a high neck and long sleeves. She teamed the piece with a pair of patent black slingbacks and wore a dark eyeshadow with a cat-eye flick.

© Getty Abbey rocked an all-grey ensemble

When not on the red carpet, Abbey rocks a daytime look when out with her husband Peter. She was spotted on the streets of London after leaving Global Radio Studios in a stylish grey ensemble.

The host of Abbey Clancy's Celebrity Homes teamed a cropped grey roll-neck with a pair of belted wide-leg grey trousers and black pointed-toe heels with loose waves and a pair of sunglasses.