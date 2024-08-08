Salma Hayek displays incredibly youthful appearance in star-studded photo

Salma Hayek appears to be aging in reverse and looked incredibly youthful in her latest stunning photo.

The 57-year-old posed for a star-studded selfie with Rita Ora and her husband, director Taika Waititi and she looked glowing.

Salma opted for a casual yet chic look with her raven curls pulled up into a bun with face-framing pieces.

She wore a simple black, sleeveless top and a chunky gold chair with her flawless complexion stealing the show.

Salma credits her youthful appearance to the bark of the Tepezcohuite tree, which is often called the 'Mexican skin tree' because its bark is known to help regenerate skin and hair.

"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Salma recently told Elle.

© Instagram Salma looked glowing

"Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillers."

One person missing from Salma's photo was her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The couple has been married for 15 years after meeting in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by François-Henri's father.

© Getty Salma often attends events with her husband François

Salma's husband – who is worth a reported $76 billion – is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

The couple became engaged in 2007 and married at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009.

However, her courthouse wedding came as a complete surprise as despite being engaged to François-Henri, she had a "phobia" of marriage.

© Getty Images Salma and Francois-Henri married in 2009

"I didn’t even know I was getting married that day," she told Glamour in 2023. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story.

"They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

She added: "A little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting, and [François-Henri's] like, 'Can we have a party now?'"

© Getty Images The couple held a bigger wedding in Italy

Two months later, they enjoyed a larger ceremony in Venice, and it was a two-day affair starting with a masquerade ball rehearsal dinner.

They married the following day in the La Fenice Opera House in front of guests including Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Lily Cole, Ashley Judd, Woody Harrelson, Anna Wintour, and more.

© Getty The couple share one daughter

Salma looked beautiful in a $488,000 Balenciaga ball gown, boasting a V-neckline with an embellished bodice and a full skirt. She wore a second dress for their reception, a strapless corset design with a full, tiered skirt.

Salma and François-Henri are parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, who will turn 17 in September.

© Instagram Francois-Henri and his daughter Mathilde Pinault

He is also a father to daughter Mathilde and son François Pinault, from his first marriage to French interior designer Dorothée Lepère.

François-Henri has another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 17 years old.

