Salma Hayek displays incredibly youthful appearance in star-studded photo
salma hayek fashion trust arabia london dinner© Getty Images

The Eternals star was glowing

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Salma Hayek appears to be aging in reverse and looked incredibly youthful in her latest stunning photo.

The 57-year-old posed for a star-studded selfie with Rita Ora and her husband, director Taika Waititi and she looked glowing.

Salma opted for a casual yet chic look with her raven curls pulled up into a bun with face-framing pieces.

She wore a simple black, sleeveless top and a chunky gold chair with her flawless complexion stealing the show.

Salma credits her youthful appearance to the bark of the Tepezcohuite tree, which is often called the 'Mexican skin tree' because its bark is known to help regenerate skin and hair.

"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Salma recently told Elle

salma hayek selfie with rita ora© Instagram
Salma looked glowing

"Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillers."

One person missing from Salma's photo was her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The couple has been married for 15 years after meeting in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by François-Henri's father.

Salma Hayek and FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault attend the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre© Getty
Salma often attends events with her husband François

Salma's husband – who is worth a reported $76 billion – is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

The couple became engaged in 2007 and married at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009.

However, her courthouse wedding came as a complete surprise as despite being engaged to François-Henri, she had a "phobia" of marriage.

salma hayek and husband francois henri gucci cruise 2025 show© Getty Images
Salma and Francois-Henri married in 2009

"I didn’t even know I was getting married that day," she told Glamour in 2023. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story.

"They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

She added: "A little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting, and [François-Henri's] like, 'Can we have a party now?'"

Salma Hayek, wearing Gucci, and FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The couple held a bigger wedding in Italy

Two months later, they enjoyed a larger ceremony in Venice, and it was a two-day affair starting with a masquerade ball rehearsal dinner.

They married the following day in the La Fenice Opera House in front of guests including Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Lily Cole, Ashley Judd, Woody Harrelson, Anna Wintour, and more.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the opening reception for Sami Hayek's show: FREQUENCY at Christie's Beverly Hill© Getty
The couple share one daughter

Salma looked beautiful in a $488,000 Balenciaga ball gown, boasting a V-neckline with an embellished bodice and a full skirt. She wore a second dress for their reception, a strapless corset design with a full, tiered skirt.

Salma and François-Henri are parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, who will turn 17 in September.

Photo shared by Salma Hayek on Instagram February 20 2023 of her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault hugging her father François-Henri Pinault in honor of her 23rd birthday© Instagram
Francois-Henri and his daughter Mathilde Pinault

He is also a father to daughter Mathilde and son François Pinault, from his first marriage to French interior designer Dorothée Lepère.

François-Henri has another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 17 years old.

