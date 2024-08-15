Kim Kardashian turns heads in NYC as she steps out with rarely-seen family member

Kim Kardashian levelled up the glamour as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday alongside her eldest daughter, North West.
Making a serious case in point to convince us yellow is the new black, Kim slipped into a bright yellow bandana top from Miu Miu, wearing a pair of caramel-hued suede trousers while carrying a chartreuse Hermes 'Kelly' bag hailed from the designer's 2015 collection.
The fashion mogul's raven hair fell to her waist in fluffy waves as she embodied her signature Kardashian glamour look with sculpted contour, bright pink blush and a nude lip.
Kim's suede handbag - which can retail anywhere from $20,000 - $40,000 - wasn't the SKIMS founder's only accessory.
The trainee attorney also carried a caramel-hued Pomeranian puppy under her arm, which looked far more orange-toned and fluffy than her beloved dogs Sushi and Sake, who have been part of her family since 2017.
Kim adopted the two Pomeranians with her sister Kourtney seven years ago, but after featuring in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in December 2017, the dogs rarely made an appearance on the star's social media.
Fans began to speculate whether Kim still had the dogs, particularly after her split with ex-husband Kanye West in 2021.
However, in 2022, Sushi and Sake's names appeared iced on the roof of a gingerbread house made for the family, suggesting the Kardashian Pomeranians were alive and well.
Kim is yet to share whether or not she has welcomed a new addition to her family, but judging by the vibrant colouring and heavy fur of the canine she carried on Wednesday, it seems the mom-of-four; North West, 10, and Chicago West, six, and sons Saint West, eight, and Psalm West, four, has adopted another Pomeranian puppy.
North was also seen taking her turn carrying the tiny pooch as the mother-daughter duo left the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York.
Their appearance in the Big Apple comes as Kim was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
Addressing her relationship status, Kim admitted she was officially back on the market and that her kids have been trying to set her up on dates: "Like they have lists and they are sneakily trying to set me up on dates. They have lists," she confessed, adding that Saint wants her to date a soccer or basketball player.
"I'm like, guys, this is what I want right now," she added.