Kim Kardashian turns heads in NYC as she steps out with rarely-seen family member

Kim Kardashian levelled up the glamour as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday alongside her eldest daughter, North West.

Making a serious case in point to convince us yellow is the new black, Kim slipped into a bright yellow bandana top from Miu Miu, wearing a pair of caramel-hued suede trousers while carrying a chartreuse Hermes 'Kelly' bag hailed from the designer's 2015 collection.

The fashion mogul's raven hair fell to her waist in fluffy waves as she embodied her signature Kardashian glamour look with sculpted contour, bright pink blush and a nude lip.

Kim adopted the two Pomeranians with her sister Kourtney seven years ago, but after featuring in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in December 2017, the dogs rarely made an appearance on the star's social media. © Patricia Schlein/Star Max The SKIMS founder carried the puppy along with a suede Hermes Kelly handbag Fans began to speculate whether Kim still had the dogs, particularly after her split with ex-husband Kanye West in 2021.

However, in 2022, Sushi and Sake's names appeared iced on the roof of a gingerbread house made for the family, suggesting the Kardashian Pomeranians were alive and well. © Getty Kim looked divine in a Miu Miu bandana top Kim is yet to share whether or not she has welcomed a new addition to her family, but judging by the vibrant colouring and heavy fur of the canine she carried on Wednesday, it seems the mom-of-four; North West, 10, and Chicago West, six, and sons Saint West, eight, and Psalm West, four, has adopted another Pomeranian puppy.

North was also seen taking her turn carrying the tiny pooch as the mother-daughter duo left the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York. © MEGA Kim Kardashian's daughter also carried the Pomeranian