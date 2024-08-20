Jenna Ortega's bizarre handbag 'for the deceased' gets fans talking

The last time we checked, Halloween is at least another two months away. That hasn't stopped Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega from indulging in goth girl glamour on the press tour of Tim Burton's macabre movie, however.

From leaning into vintage silhouettes, donning pinstripe suits reminiscent of Jack Skellington, and rarely stepping out without her all-black pair of micro sunglasses, Jenna has taken her dark and demure Wednesday aesthetic up a notch for her latest role.

For her latest look as part of the ongoing promotion for the chilling blockbuster, in which Jenna plays Astrid Deetz, daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), she replicated an iconic look from the original movie.

© MEGA Jenna Ortega is seen arriving at her hotel on August 19, 2024 in New York, New York. Stepping out in an academic cardigan emblazoned with a gold wreath insignia, a crisp and cropped Oxford shirt, and a tartan pleated A-line skirt, Jenna revived a look synonymous with one of Tim Burton's most-loved characters.

Adding a dose of high glamour to the outfit, the You star added towering Mary Jane heels and round black sunglasses. © Raymond Hall Jenna caused a fashion frenzy in NYC with her 'Handbag for the Deceased'

The one thing that X (formerly Twitter) can't get over, however, is how the 21-year-old carried a handbag that nodded to the movie’s Handbook For The Recently Deceased, which was edited to read 'Handbag For The Recently Deceased'. © MEGA The actress carried a custom handbag

Jenna's epic custom-made piece was imagined by handbag designer Ozias Paris. "Two months ago I was asked to imagine bags for @jennaortega in the spirit of the legendary Tim Burton movie, Beetlejuice," explained founder Marc Ozias. "The first idea was a trompe l’œil bag shaped like the famous book 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased'. I decided to turn the book into a little suitcase named 'Handbag for the Recently Deceased'." View post on X

Penning a personal message to Jenna, he added: "Jenna Ortega, imagining bags for you was the easiest thing. They were tough to make, but I've been dreaming of this for a long time now, and what a delight to have the genius of Tim Burton as inspiration. "I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life," Marc continued. View post on Instagram The kitsch and creepy accessory soon went viral on social media, with Beetlejuice fans flocking to Instagram to share their thoughts. "This is INCREDIBLE," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Amazing work as usual."



