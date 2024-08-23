Dua Lipa is the ultimate island It-girl in incredible swimwear and sheer cover-up

Dua Lipa looked next level on Friday as she posed for photos on a sun-soaked birthday trip to celebrate her 29th year.

The 'Hallucinate' singer was spotted on holiday after dark surrounded by trees sporting a daring sheer dress with a black bikini underneath.

© Instagram Dua was an island It-girl The sheer number featured red ruffled fabric up the front and cut-outs on the hips with hook and eye detailing.

© Instagram Dua rocked a sheer cover-up "Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun," the bronzed beauty penned as she rocked black strappy stilettos with a pointed toe.

© Instagram Dua posed with a birthday cake - but check out her cool makeup look! The multi Grammy Award winner posed with a three-tiered cake as fans caught a glimpse of her grungy makeup look up close which featured a smokey grey eye and matte nude lip.

© Instagram Dua's hair had a natural sea salt texture Her Cherry Cola hair had straight-from-the-sea appeal with lots of texture and volume.

© Instagram Dua posed in orange bikini to mark her 29th birthday The 'Houdini' songstress was spotted on her birthday on Thursday in another island It-girl look. Dua posed atop a large wood table in a vibrant orange bikini with a sheer gold cover-up over the top. Her warm red locks were styled in a wet ponytail and chunky jewellery elevated the look. "29!!!! And life just keeps getting better," the hitmaker wrote. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx".



Recommended video You may also like Best Celebrity Bikini Looks

Dua's summer style

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua rocked wellies and a khaki coat The star rocked a totally different beach look when she holidayed in Cornwall earlier this month. She was spotted wearing a pair of cycling micro shorts with knee-high wellies and a waxed khaki coat to brave the dreary weather.

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua rocked cowboy boots For a chic daytime look on her British getaway, Dua opted for jeans with embroidered black cowboy boots and a chocolate brown leather jacket.

© Instagram Dua posed with her siblings at Sunny Hill Festival in a sheer top The highlight of Dua's summer aesthetic, however, is undeniably her festival fashion. In July, the 'Be the One' singer attended Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo which she hosts annually with her father. She was seen with her younger sister Rina and brother Gijn looking effortlessly cool in a backless buttermilk yellow sheer top with black floral embellishments and low-rise jeans.