Dua Lipa is incredible in black string bikini and daring sheer dress
Dua Lipa in silver chainmail dress© Getty

Dua Lipa is the ultimate island It-girl in incredible swimwear and sheer cover-up

The 'Training Season singer celebrated her 29th birthday in paradise

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Dua Lipa looked next level on Friday as she posed for photos on a sun-soaked birthday trip to celebrate her 29th year. 

The 'Hallucinate' singer was spotted on holiday after dark surrounded by trees sporting a daring sheer dress with a black bikini underneath.

Dua lipa posed among trees in sheer dress© Instagram
Dua was an island It-girl

The sheer number featured red ruffled fabric up the front and cut-outs on the hips with hook and eye detailing.

Dua posing in trees in sheer cover-up© Instagram
Dua rocked a sheer cover-up

"Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun," the bronzed beauty penned as she rocked black strappy stilettos with a pointed toe.

Dua posed with a birthday cake © Instagram
Dua posed with a birthday cake - but check out her cool makeup look!

The multi Grammy Award winner posed with a three-tiered cake as fans caught a glimpse of her grungy makeup look up close which featured a smokey grey eye and matte nude lip.

Dua's hair from behind with arms in air© Instagram
Dua's hair had a natural sea salt texture

Her Cherry Cola hair had straight-from-the-sea appeal with lots of texture and volume. 

Dua posed in orange bikini on table holding balloons© Instagram
Dua posed in orange bikini to mark her 29th birthday

The 'Houdini' songstress was spotted on her birthday on Thursday in another island It-girl look. Dua posed atop a large wood table in a vibrant orange bikini with a sheer gold cover-up over the top.

Her warm red locks were styled in a wet ponytail and chunky jewellery elevated the look. "29!!!! And life just keeps getting better," the hitmaker wrote. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx".

Dua's summer style 

Dua lipa posts a video of herself in Wellington boots while at a UK beach© Instagram / @dualipa
Dua rocked wellies and a khaki coat

The star rocked a totally different beach look when she holidayed in Cornwall earlier this month. She was spotted wearing a pair of cycling micro shorts with knee-high wellies and a waxed khaki coat to brave the dreary weather.

Dua Lipa and Sarah Lysander pose on a bench with coffees© Instagram / @dualipa
Dua rocked cowboy boots

For a chic daytime look on her British getaway, Dua opted for jeans with embroidered black cowboy boots and a chocolate brown leather jacket.

Dua posed with her siblings at Sunny Hill Festival in a sheer top© Instagram
Dua posed with her siblings at Sunny Hill Festival in a sheer top

The highlight of Dua's summer aesthetic, however, is undeniably her festival fashion. In July, the 'Be the One' singer attended Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo which she hosts annually with her father.

She was seen with her younger sister Rina and brother Gijn looking effortlessly cool in a backless buttermilk yellow sheer top with black floral embellishments and low-rise jeans.

Dua on stage in a silver and lace bodysuit© Getty
Dua wore a silver and lace bodysuit to perform at Glastonbury

DISCOVER:  Dua Lipa unveils stark hair transformation alongside bold move

Meanwhile, the popstar styled up a storm on stage herself when she headlined Glastonbury in June. The highlight of her vast stage wardrobe was her silver lace-adorned bodysuit with a matching distressed skirt she styled with fishnet tights as she belted out her greatest hits.

