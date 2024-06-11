Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa just had a Barbie moment in ultra sheer thigh-split dress
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Dua Lipa just had a 'Hi Barbie!' moment in ultra sheer thigh-split dress

The Houdini hitmaker, 28, graced the streets of Capri in a mermaid-like gown

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
52 minutes ago
Dua Lipa is known for her impeccable cool-girl style, and it seems she just made aquamarine the colour of the summer as she oozed elegance in an ultra-sheer, backless dress to join a fleet of stars at the Jacquemus 'La Casa' Cruise in Capri, Italy. 

Gracing the Front Row of the luxury French fashion house's 2025 show, the Houdini hitmaker looked sublime in her rippling mesh ensemble, layered over a strapless bralette and high-rise black briefs.

Dua Lipa attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise at Casa Malaparte on June 10, 2024 in Capri, Italy. © Jacopo Raule
Dua was seen boarding a mini yacht in Capri, Italy

Complete with draped cowl detailing on the back and a chic boat neckline, Dua's thigh-slit dress exudes modern sophistication, made playful by the addition of her cherry-red hair and a matching ruby-hued clutch bag to match.

Dua Lipa attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise at Casa Malaparte on June 10, 2024 in Capri, Italy.© Getty
Dua wore her cherry-red hair in a half-up, half-down style

The Albanian-British singer, 28, wore her tumbling hair in a half-up, half-down style, channelling The Little Mermaid as her fiery red locks whipped past her shoulders in beachy curls.

'Hi Barbie!'© Getty
Dua also unintentionally gave a nod to her Barbie Mermaid role in Greta Gerwig's plastic-fantastic 2023 movie as she gave animated waves to photographers, flashing several of her tiny patchwork tattoos.

Dua left several of her patchwork tattoos on display as she soaked up the sunshine in Italy© Getty
Dua left several of her patchwork tattoos on display as she soaked up the sunshine in Italy

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been quietly growing her patchwork ink collection for several years now, with the star rumoured to have upwards of 20 tattoos peppered across her body.

With stick 'n poke creations from friends and intricate artwork inked by some of the most famous celebrity tattoo artists, Dua's body art collection is quite the ensemble.

The style set flocks to Capri, Italy

Rosie attended the Jacquemus La Casa cruise show at Casa Malaparte © Getty
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the Jacquemus La Casa cruise show at Casa Malaparte

Dua led a host of stylish It-girls and It-boys at the Jacquemus show as Capri's Marina Grande became flocked with A-listers on Monday. 

Peggy Gou attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise© Jacopo Raule
Peggy Gou attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise

Former Victoria's Secret Angel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brought the glamour in a zebra-print mini skirt and sculpted black vest, while South Korean DJ, Peggy Gou amped up the sartorial energy in bold oversized Bermuda shorts, a boat-neckline backless vest, tiny sunglasses and a hair bow.

