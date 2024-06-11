Dua Lipa just had a 'Hi Barbie!' moment in ultra sheer thigh-split dress

Dua Lipa is known for her impeccable cool-girl style, and it seems she just made aquamarine the colour of the summer as she oozed elegance in an ultra-sheer, backless dress to join a fleet of stars at the Jacquemus 'La Casa' Cruise in Capri, Italy.
Gracing the Front Row of the luxury French fashion house's 2025 show, the Houdini hitmaker looked sublime in her rippling mesh ensemble, layered over a strapless bralette and high-rise black briefs.
Complete with draped cowl detailing on the back and a chic boat neckline, Dua's thigh-slit dress exudes modern sophistication, made playful by the addition of her cherry-red hair and a matching ruby-hued clutch bag to match.
The Albanian-British singer, 28, wore her tumbling hair in a half-up, half-down style, channelling The Little Mermaid as her fiery red locks whipped past her shoulders in beachy curls.
The Grammy Award-winning artist has been quietly growing her patchwork ink collection for several years now, with the star rumoured to have upwards of 20 tattoos peppered across her body.
With stick 'n poke creations from friends and intricate artwork inked by some of the most famous celebrity tattoo artists, Dua's body art collection is quite the ensemble.
The style set flocks to Capri, Italy
Dua led a host of stylish It-girls and It-boys at the Jacquemus show as Capri's Marina Grande became flocked with A-listers on Monday.
Former Victoria's Secret Angel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brought the glamour in a zebra-print mini skirt and sculpted black vest, while South Korean DJ, Peggy Gou amped up the sartorial energy in bold oversized Bermuda shorts, a boat-neckline backless vest, tiny sunglasses and a hair bow.