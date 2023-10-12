Dua Lipa unveils stark physical transformation alongside bold move

After a noticeable social media absence, Dua Lipa has returned and with quite the bang, making not only a bold social media move, but unveiling a new transformation too.

The English-Albanian singer, 28, took to her Instagram account with a new photo of herself posing in a striped sleeveless tee in what looked to be a promotional shot.

However, the major change came with her hair, which she'd dyed a deep wine red, a departure from her jet black locks (and the blonde she rocked during her Future Nostalgia era).

She simply captioned her comeback post: "Miss me?" and fans instantly bombarded her comments section with praise for her new look, with her photo racking up nearly 700,000 likes in less than an hour after posting.

One fan gushed: "OH MY GOD DUAAAAAA, I LOVE THIS HAAAAIIIIIRRR," and another wrote: "OUR FIRE HEAD QUEEN," while a third added: "We are so ready for you," and a fourth commented: "Okay let's go!!! she had a bottle of l'oréal feria and nothing to lose."

Dua also completely scrubbed her Instagram account of all its photos and videos, which included many promotional posts, candid vacation snaps, and some Service95 newsletters.

© Instagram The singer scrubbed her Instagram of all her beloved personal shots

Many of her followers believed that the clean slate was to usher in a new album era, her third, with fans leaving comments like: "DUAAAA, I am so excited for this new chapter," and: "Ooo cmon new era!"

SEE: Dua Lipa channels It-girl energy as she suns it up paisley-print bikini

The third record will act as the follow-up to 2020's massively successful Future Nostalgia, which was deemed the definitive "quarantine album" thanks to its many upbeat bangers that reintroduced the sounds of disco and house to mainstream pop music.

WATCH: Dua Lipa performs "Levitating" live on SNL

The record spawned many global hits, specifically the US top ten hits "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating" (the latter of which was named the number one charting song of 2021, despite never reaching number one), plus further fan favorite successes like "Physical" and "Break My Heart."

MORE: Dua Lipa surprises fashion fans in nostalgic micro shorts

The album also received critical acclaim and won the Brit Award for British Album of the Year and the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, and became her second album to receive over 10 billion streams on Spotify, the only female artist to do so.

© Getty Images Dua's "Future Nostalgia" era proved to be a global phenomenon

She followed that up with the Future Nostalgia Tour in 2022, which was one of the year's highest grossing tours, earning over $100 million at the box office across 91 dates in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America.

MORE: Dua Lipa is a 90s bombshell in mesh bra as she celebrates personal milestone

In a new interview with The New York Times, it was revealed that her third record will arrive in 2024, following on the success of her song for the Barbie soundtrack, "Dance the Night Away."

© Getty Images The hair change is the first major departure since her blonde locks for the "Future Nostalgia" era

She stated that the process of making the album was "insular and exciting," adding that even if "you have no idea what the reaction is going to be once it's out, so there's this nervous feeling."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.