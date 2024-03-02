Dua Lipa looked incredible arriving at the BRIT Awards 2024, wowing on the red carpet in a form-fitting black leather gown.

The One Kiss singer nailed award season style in the fabulous dress, which featured accent shoulder straps and both a low back and neckline. The already-iconic dress was skin-tight to the thigh then flared out in a draped, fishtail style with a small train.

© getty Dua Lipa's amazing leather dress

Dua, 28, accessorised her look with a cool diamond choker necklace and a coordinating chunky bangle and ring.

The star wore her red locks in a sleek down style parted in the middle and accentuated her eyes with statement winged black eyeliner. She kept her lips a nude shade, added a rosy hue to her cheeks and went for well-defined brows.

© JMEnternational Dua Lipa's dress had a stunning neckline

Dua is due to perform at the star-studded ceremony and is nominated for Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year with Mastercard.

This isn't the first time Dua has impressed us with her BRITS outfit. Back in 2019, the singer chose a plunging neckline black lace bodice and vibrant fuchsia skirt dress, which she accessorised with a blunt bob haircut and multiple choker necklaces.

© Dave Benett The back to Dua's leather dress

BRITS viewers are in for quite a show this year with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp hosting the ceremony at London's O2 Arena. Along with Dua, singers RAYE and Kylie Minogue are all due to perform.

Of course, there's an afterparty following the awards ceremony, with this year's bash held at the Nomad Hotel in Covent Garden

The goodie bag sounds amazing, too. Gifting is worth over £7k and includes an annual Everyman Cinema membership, Loop Experience Plus Earplugs, Discotheque Fragrances candle and a DKNY gift.

Other items include Dr Haus Dermatology skin consultation and £1,000 discount of Ultherapy Skin Tightening treatment and an Ouno App chauffeur car voucher worth £300.