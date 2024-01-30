Julianne Hough makes a splash in striking swimsuit portrait you can't miss

It appears Julianne Hough is in need of some warm weather and pooltime in the midst of this long and cold January.

The Dancing with the Stars host, 35, reminisced about warmer days, sharing a throwback photo of herself from a swimsuit-clad photoshoot.

The Burlesque actress, who is originally from Utah, typically splits her time between Los Angeles, where DWTS is filmed, and New York City, where she moved in 2022 ahead of her Broadway debut for POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

On Tuesday, Julianne made a splash with her latest post on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo where she is leaning on the edge of a pool, donning a simple one-piece, with her hair wet and slicked back, though she does have full make-up on and a bold lip.

"A water sign through and through," she wrote in the caption next to a blue heart emoji, making reference to her zodiac sign, Cancer, the first of four water signs. (Her birthday falls on July 20, right on the cusp between Cancer and Leo.)

She credited Samantha Dutton as the photographer behind the striking image, who has worked on several other photoshoots with Julianne, as well as with her best friend and Fresh Vine Wine co-owner Nina Dobrev, plus fellow celebs Sophia Bush, and Freida Pinto, among others.

Julianne's fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the shot, with the photographer herself first declaring: "One of my ultimate favssssss," as others followed suit with: "The kindest heart, through and through!!!" and: "Cute picture!!!" as well as: "You're very beautiful," plus another one of her fans also wrote: "Looking gorgeous as always."

The professional dancer is currently on a break from her hosting gig on DWTS, following the season 32 finale in December, which saw Marvel star Xochitl Gómez take the winning prize, the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

© Getty Julianne recently cut her hair into a chic bob

She took on the role alongside longtime host Alfonso Ribeiro for the first time this year, following the departure of previous host Tyra Banks, who held the role for three seasons.

Julianne first appeared on the long-running dance competition as a professional dancer back in 2007, along with her brother Derek Hough, who has been on the judge's panel since 2020.

