Salma Hayek dons crochet beach dress for luxe oceanfront lunch date - and it's a total vibe

Salma Hayek looked to be in her element in her latest Instagram post, dining out on lemony grilled shrimps and sipping on ice cold beer as she lapped up the sunshine at an oceanfront restaurant.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star was a bronzed holiday babe as she rocked a dreamy crochet dress and oversized black sunglasses.

The raven-haired beauty accessorized with a chunky gold choker and her glittering $262k (£200k) engagement ring from her husband, French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma embraced her natural beauty as she let her glossy tresses fall to her shoulders in salty waves. "In my hometown in Veracruz, they teach us not to waste any part of the shrimp so we eat the heads too," she penned jovially in the caption.

"Even when you're eating shrimp you look beautiful," a doting fan wrote in the comments, as another chimed in: "The location looks as beautiful as you, Salma."

© Instagram Salma Hayek was a total vibe as she dined out on seafood

Fans recognised the Oscar-nominated actress' vacation location as Deia's Cove in Mallorca, a tiny beach in Spain characterised by rocky shores and a backdrop of rugged hills.

It's not clear who Salma was joined by as she soaked up the sunshine on her European summer, but it seems most likely the Black Mirror actress was joined by her beau, Francois.

The A-listers wed in a romantic ceremony on Valentine's Day, 14 February in 2009, but the actress actually rejected her now-husband's proposal twice before finally accepting his hand in marriage.

© Getty The couple wed in 2009

Salma told the Times of India that she was initially "afraid" of marriage, but added: "You must overcome fear to feel free and discover your strengths.

© Mike Marsland Salma and Francois-Henri appeared together at Cannes - and the Hollywood star later shared an intimate photo from behind the scenes for her husband's birthday

"I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me. Three times! That was the biggest fear I've ever overcome."

© Getty Salma is now the proud owner of a glittering $260k diamond engagement ring

After tying the knot in a private civil ceremony in France, the couple later hosted an extravagant second wedding in Venice in April of the same year - which boasted an impressive guestlist of Hollywood royalty, fashion designers, music legends galore.