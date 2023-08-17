Salma Hayek showcases her sensational figure in bra top as she rides horseback during dreamy Mexican vacay

There's nothing quite like the ethereal beauty of a sunset, especially when paired with the elegant sight of the stunning Salma Hayek riding off into its hues on horseback along the coast of Mexico.

The serene ambiance of her native homeland, accompanied by the sound of ocean waves, paints a postcard-worthy picture, one that Salma recently shared with her adoring fans.

The 56-year-old Oscar-nominated actress showcased her confidence and grace, donning a chic black sports bra and stylish low-rise white trousers.

Keeping safety in mind, Salma elegantly tied her lustrous brunette locks in playful pigtails, concealed under a pristine white helmet.

She took to Instagram to share her experience, captioning her post 'Chasing sunsets.' The dreamy slideshow quickly garnered significant attention, amassing over 203,596 likes from her expansive following of 26.2 million, all in a span of just three hours.

© Instagram Salma is enjoying a holiday on the Mexican coast

The collection begins with a mesmerising shot of Salma, deeply engrossed in the vast beauty of the ocean. It soon transitions into a video, revealing a tranquil, secluded beach that she explored during her sojourn.

But the actress isn't soaking up the Mexican sun alone. She's currently enjoying a late summer escapade to Los Cabos with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their beautifully blended family.

© Instagram Salma shows off her incredible figure in bra top

The couple's unique journey has seen various chapters; Francois-Henri was previously married to French interior designer Dorothée Lepère with whom he shares two children: François Jr., 25, and Mathilde, 22.

He also has a son, Augustin, 16, with supermodel Linda Evangelista. Salma and Francois-Henri’s union brought the delightful Valentina, 15, into the fold. Adding to the family dynamic, Salma's mother, the radiant Diana Jiménez Medina, is also accompanying them on this heartwarming trip.

© Instagram Salma loves animals

Salma's passion for horseback riding is hardly a secret. Over the years, she's spoken eloquently about her adoration for these majestic creatures, often emphasizing how the 'nobility of horses' serves as a profound method to 'recharge one’s spirit.'

Her profound affection extends beyond horses; she’s an avid animal lover. A 2019 interview on the Graham Norton Show had her animatedly recounting her collection of pets which ranges from ten dogs to five parrots, and even alpacas. Addressing her husband's skepticism about her animal magnetism, she playfully stated: "They always come to me, they find me, he (Francois Henri Pinault) doesn’t believe me but they do!"

© Instagram Salma enjoys her horse ride

Last year, during a candid chat with Vogue, Salma highlighted the therapeutic effects of spending time with her horses, especially during challenging times.

"Just watch them, listen to their silly noises, the way they walk. I have a very old horse, 38 years old... maybe it's the oldest horse in the world, I don't know. I love animals, all of them," she shared with palpable enthusiasm.

Among her diverse array of pets is Kering, a pet owl she rescued in 2019. Displaying her signature wit and charm, Salma spoke of the bird's nightly adventures, how it sometimes causes a stir among the household members, eliciting screams from those unaware of its presence.

With a twinkle in her eye, she expressed: "Isn't it fantastic to see the reaction of people when they are afraid of something that is not going to harm them?"