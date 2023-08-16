Salma Hayek is a vision in striking string dress just perfect for summer

Salma Hayek is currently enjoying a lavish holiday and the fashionable actress is consistently blowing her fans away with her stunning style, including her latest offering that she shared online.

Taking to her social media during the week, the Hitman's Bodyguard star looked absolutely ravishing in a striking strign dress that is simply perfect for the summer weather she's enjoying. The floral backless dress looked simply ravishing on the Hollywood legend as it highlighted her phenomenal physique as she wore her hair in a bun with a pair of sunglasses resting on top of it.

Salma took to her social media in order to celebrate Taco Tuesday, and to make sure she was properly celebrating, she was seen tucking into a delicious looking taco, although she hid all of her toppings from fans.

Fans loved her stunning post, as one enthused: "Tacos are good anytime," and a second added: "Hi Barbie! You look so good doing everything all the time," and a third teased: "One taco a day keeps stress away," alongside a string of heart emojis.

A fourth said: "As an Italian girl I want to tell you… I LOVE TACOS! Love you my Queen, you're so gorgeous," while many others shared their love for the post with strings of multicolored heart emojis.

The star has been making the most of her summer break and at the end of July, she looked carefree as she drank beer in a plunging yellow bikini while sitting on a boat alongside her diving instructor in one photo, while a second photo showed the pair in wetsuits and eating oranges after going for a dive together.

"Hanging out with my favourite dive master @martina_scubadiving_instructor," Salma captioned the photos, which had a huge response from her 25.9 million followers.

"This woman is immune to ageing," one commented, while another left a series of flame emojis with the message: "No words." Salma's friend and instructor, meanwhile, commented: "That explains why my Instagram exploded! Omg girl! Miss your face and miss eating invasive lionfish with you. You're the most humble and amazing person I ever met. Looking forward to dive with you soon."

Salma is a keen diver and revealed in March that she and her husband François-Henri Pinault had taken the opportunity to go on a trash-picking dive during their vacation in Jordan.

A video of the excursion showed Salma dressed in a wetsuit and scuba diving gear while swimming through the beautiful blue waters to retrieve some of the garbage that had collected at the bottom.

The 56-year-old previously shared her passion for diving in an Instagram post back in 2018, telling fans that she had taught her daughter Valentina how to dive too. "My father taught me how to dive at ten, I taught my daughter how to dive at ten, I hope that when her children are ten and she teaches them how to dive, they still get to enjoy all the beautiful gifts the ocean has to offer us," Salma captioned the breathtaking clip.

