Salma Hayek, 57, sets pulses racing in tiny red bikini

Salma Hayek is celebrated not only for her remarkable acting talent but also her iconic and ageless beauty. As a Hollywood stalwart, Salma knows how to capture an audience both on screen and off.

Recently, Salma shared glimpses of her beach vacation through an artfully crafted montage on her Instagram.

The video showcased snippets of her beach escapades, highlighting the vibrant beauty of the sea and her graceful presence alongside it.

At 57, the glow emanating from Salma was evident. In the montage, she could be seen sitting serenely by the ocean, admiring seagulls and even sharing an intimate, face-to-face moment with one on a boating dock.

Interspersed were clips of sea lions lounging on the same dock and a brief capture of Salma picking something from the ocean.

Fashionably dressed in a red bikini with a chic white trim, Salma's choice of outfit accentuated her natural beauty.

Her stylish straw hat and sunglasses added a touch of elegance, showing that she is always on top of her fashion game. It seems this wasn’t her only time capturing the moment, as earlier that month, she shared photographs from the same location.

Celebrating her 57th birthday on September 2, Salma took to Instagram to express her gratitude for life.

Sharing photos of herself in the same elegant bikini, she wrote: "I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going... Happy 57th birthday to me!!!"

She gracefully offered the same sentiments in Spanish, connecting with her roots and bilingual fans.

Birthday wishes poured in from her admirers and celebrity peers alike. Oscar-winner Viola Davis chimed in with a heartfelt: "Happiest of birthdays," while the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins conveyed his warm greetings, saying: "Feliz Cumpleaños Salma. We love you."

But among the myriad of praises, what stood out was the collective awe over Salma's seemingly ageless beauty.

Comments such as: "GOAT beauty. Longest prime of beauty in history," and, "What do you do? Cuz I want to look that good when I’m older," filled her post, painting a picture of the universal admiration she commands.

Personal life has been kind to Salma as well. She is happily married to French magnate François-Henri Pinault.

Together, they share a daughter, Valentina, aged 15. Salma also plays the role of a stepmother to François-Henri's children from previous relationships: Augustin "Auggie", François, and Mathilde.

Always one to embrace fun and trends, Salma celebrated National Bikini Day in July. Sharing a stunning picture, she quipped, "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!" She added humorously, "Let’s hope they don’t ban them too."