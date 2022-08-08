Salma Hayek's most sensational waterside swimsuit moments revisited

Salma Hayek is not only one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood, but also one of its most beautiful, and fans can't seem to take their eyes off her.

The actress loves showing many of her style statements on social media to that effect, and as a lover of water, many of those come through swimsuits.

She has taken some truly breathtaking swimsuit photos over the years, and fans got to see many of them earlier in the year itself when she was on vacation.

After a long string of movie roles throughout 2021, the star took a break to spend time with her husband François-Henri Pinault, spending a lot of time in the water.

Salma has a penchant for bold one-pieces

Salma has a penchant for one-piece ensembles, often going for ones that show off her phenomenal physique, usually in dark shades of black or blue.

However, on some occasions, the Oscar-nominee enjoys going for the more bold fit, once even winning over her followers in a sensational leopard-print one-piece.

That doesn't mean she hasn't jumped on the bikini trend either, sporting stylish two-pieces in bold colors like hot fuchsia, neon blue, and the like in the past.

She enjoys stripping down while on vacation

However, the Frida star is just as much about staying athletic in the water, enjoying a day out on a boat, snorkeling, or even deep-sea diving.

On one occasion during her previous vacation, she even shared a photo of herself in a skintight black wetsuit with a magenta swimsuit poking out from underneath.

At the age of 55, Salma has shown confidence when it comes to showing off the hard work she has done to obtain her beach body, but the journey hasn't always been easy.

Speaking to InStyle UK back in 2016 before turning 50, she said: "Well I'm entering my 50s, so your body confidence at this age, it's not that good.

The actress loves spending time by or in the water

"I think it depends on the day. For everybody, I think there are some days you say, 'This is it!' And you love it. Then there are days when you go, 'This cannot be it!' You know? Or 'Is this really it?'"

