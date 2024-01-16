Harper Beckham's major milestone revealed as Victoria Beckham shares exciting news for her mini-me daughter

It's no secret that David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper takes the crown for being one of the best dressed celebrity children in the business. At just 12-years-old, the mini fashionista has already graced the front row at Fashion Week, purchased her first Prada, and in an exciting new milestone, has collaborated with her mum on a new fashion collection.

In a post shared to Victoria's Instagram page last week, the fashion mogul delighted her 32.6 million followers with a photograph of her daughter, Harper. The youngest Beckham looked utterly angelic as she posed on the steps of a Parisian hotel, wearing a delicate satin column dress in a balletic ivory hue.

Harper slicked her honey-blonde hair into a low ponytail, clutching a 'Chain Pouch' bag from her mother's eponymous fashion label.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham

In a surprising revelation, VB revealed that Harper made her fashion design debut on the dress she modelled.

"I designed this exclusive Midi Cami Dress with #HarperSeven to wear at my #VBSS24 runway show in Paris!!" wrote Victoria, adding: "I love the colour and how simple, yet elegant the silhouette is, paired with my Mini #VBChain. Kisses xx."

Fans flocked to the comments of her post to chime in on the exciting news. "One of the classiest dressed celebrity kids around. Love it," penned one fan, as another wrote: "It's lovely. Age appropriate and elegant."

"So elegant and yet not making her look older than she is. Just beautiful!" added a third fan.

© Getty Harper collaborated with Victoria on the design of the dress

It's not known in what capacity Harper gave her input into the design of the chic cami dress available on Victoria Beckham for £790, though putting her name to a designer garment all before she becomes a teenager is a pretty impressive feat.

© Pierre Suu Cruz, Harper Beckham and David Beckham leave their hotel ahead of Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

Harper first debuted the dress when she joined her family in Paris to support VB's Paris Fashion Week show for her Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Stepping out hand-in-hand with her dad David, all eyes were on the mini style muse as she occupied the front row with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Pamela Anderson, and Anna Wintour.

© Marc Piasecki Harper wore the strappy dress in Paris in September 2023

It's not the first time Victoria has collaborated with her family members on her fashion collections.

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan ticked fashion design off her bucket list when she collaborated with her potential future mother-in-law on a denim collection for her fashion label.

The capsule collection is described as "Mia Regan’s dream denim wardrobe," and was created with VB herself to "champion carefree cuts and lived-in washes."

© Instagram Romeo and Mia celebrated New Year's Eve at the Beckhams'

With a 70s-meets-90s-inspired influence, Mia and Victoria released six unique styles resulting in an entirely modern energy, with puddle flare jeans defined by carpenter loops, XL box-pleat seams and low-slung fits.