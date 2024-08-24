Harper Beckham, 13, is Victoria's literal twin in mischievous moment with brother Romeo

Harper Beckham is following in her mother's stylish footsteps at just 13 years old - but that doesn't stop her from goofing around with her older brother Romeo.

The middle Beckham son, 21, posed with his sister for a black and white selfie on Friday where the budding footballer stuck his tongue out cheekily while his younger sister scrunched up her nose playfully.

Romeo and Harper shared a playful sibling moment

The former Spice Girl's daughter wore a tank top and layered necklaces with her long blonde tresses worn straight. Meanwhile, the Brentford FC U21 player looked just like his father David Beckham in a plain tee with a chain around his necklace and tattoos covering the arm he had slung around his sister's shoulder.

"Love u both so much xxxxx," wrote the pair's fashion designer mother with a string of love heart emojis.

Though Harper is too young to have her own Instagram account, she frequently pops up in family photos shared by her siblings and parents.

On 10 July, the youngster celebrated her 13th birthday. Cruz, 19, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with his sister and brother Romeo on a sun-soaked trip where they posed against a picturesque natural backdrop.

Cruz showed off his tattoo whilst being pictured with his sister Harper and elder brother Romeo

Harper had clearly taken style tips from her mother, nailing off-duty chic in a white baby tee and denim shorts.

As a mother of four, Victoria has opened up about her parenting experiences. She sat down with Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman for a Vogue Australia interview earlier this month to mark her 25th wedding anniversary with David where she spoke candidly about performing the balancing act as a working mum.

Romeo and Harper twinned in matching jeans

"Getting that balance is very difficult. I struggled with that a lot when the children were younger," the former pop star admitted.

The Beckhams are a tight-knit unit

"You're trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional. We didn't have much of a social life when the children were younger, that is just that one thing too much."

Victoria revealed that the stress of raising her children has alleviated somewhat now three of her four kids have entered adulthood.

Victoria has spoken about how she parents four kids

"Now myself and David are in the next chapter," Victoria explained. "Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, we're super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together."