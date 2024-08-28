Christina Aguilera rocks fishnets and thigh high boots in latest photos

Christina Aguilera has left fans in awe once again, as the iconic pop star, now 43, flaunted her slim and toned figure in a stunning new outfit that has everyone talking.

The Grammy-winning artist recently shared her latest look on Instagram, and it’s safe to say that jaws have dropped, with fans marveling at how youthful she appears.

The former Voice coach, who has been captivating audiences for decades, looked positively radiant as she strutted her stuff around the vibrant streets of Tokyo.

Sporting thigh-high black leather boots and a daringly short black miniskirt, Christina oozed confidence and style. Her top, emblazoned with the bold phrase “the people want more,” seemed to capture the energy of her look—and indeed, her fans couldn’t agree more.

Completing the ensemble, Christina accessorized with a chic, small backpack that she casually held in one hand, and a pair of sunglasses that added an air of mystery as they concealed her eyes.

Her signature platinum blonde locks were styled in a nostalgic nod to her early 2000s days, with two sections pulled back and secured with clips, making her look like she had stepped straight out of a time capsule.

The Dirrty singer’s latest style statement didn’t stop there. Christina added a modern twist with intricate spray-painted details on the sides of her hair, blending the past and present in a way only she could pull off.

As she twirled around, showing off her incredible figure, her sultry expressions and undeniable stage presence reminded everyone why she remains a pop legend.

Unsurprisingly, Christina’s fans went wild over the post, with many taking to the comments to express their admiration. One enthusiastic follower wrote, “SERVED, ATE, DEVOURED AND SLAYED! Legendtina looks, sounds, and moves exactly the same as she did in 2001 while most of her peers are barely recognizable.” Another added, “I am loving this sweet 16 Aguilera vibe,” capturing the youthful essence Christina exuded in the video.

“Roll back the time girl, you look like 1999,” another fan gushed, clearly amazed at how the singer seems to have defied the aging process. And a fourth fan couldn’t help but quip, “She really uses the Genie in the Bottle,” referencing Christina’s iconic hit single, while another humorously noted, “Just like Bruno Mars, they’re getting younger in time, so beautiful.”

Christina’s ageless beauty and enviable figure have sparked plenty of chatter, particularly following her recent weight loss transformation.

The singer and actress has been turning heads with her slimmed-down physique, most notably during her performance at the Tecate Emblema Festival in Mexico City earlier this summer, where she wowed the crowd with her dynamic stage presence and stunning looks.

However, while she may be looking fitter than ever, Christina has previously shared her thoughts on body image and how her views have evolved over the years. In an interview with Health Magazine in May 2021, the star opened up about her relationship with her body, revealing that she wasn’t always comfortable with being as thin as she was during her younger years.

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” Christina admitted. Reflecting on her early career, she continued, “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure.”

Now, as a mother of two and an established artist with decades of experience, Christina has found a new level of confidence. “I would never want to relive my 20s—you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence,” she shared.