Christina Aguilera certainly grabbed the crowds' attention during a performance in Las Vegas on Thursday for Virgin Hotel's grand opening.

The singer looked gorgeous in a skin-tight black latex top and matching headscarf as she belted out some of her biggest hits for the lucky fans in attendance.

Keeping her top the focus of attention, Christina added a trio of black studded belts around her waist and a pair of black jeans.

For a pop of colour, the Beautiful songstress had electric blue winged eyeliner over her lids while the rest of her makeup was kept simple.

Christina displayed a much more relaxed style ahead of her rousing performance, teasing her arrival in Sin City with a trio of snaps from inside an elevator.

Wearing a pair of comfy blue tracksuit pants and a light blue, long-sleeved T-shirt, the 40-year-old still looked effortlessly cool as she posed with a coffee cup in hand and hid her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

Christina looked incredible in her latex top

"It's about time for my arrival, see you tonight, vegas @virginhotelslv," she wrote alongside the post, referencing a lyric from her hit song Dirrty.

Christina's appearance comes after she caused a stir in sizzling photos – including one of her topless – for a number of Polaroid snaps to highlight her new Pride clothing collection, which she announced in May.

She wrote on Instagram: "Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! I’m so excited to announce my new PRIDE collection! I am also proud to support @transtechsocial & @translashmedia, two organizations doing such important work for the community. Merch available now at shop.christinaaguilera.com."

Christina opted for a comfier look ahead of her performance

The singer’s followers went wild over it in the comments with one writing: "Immediately yes". Another added: "Yassss queen!", and an additional fan chimed in with: "I need all of this!!"

A portion of the products' sales are going to support Translash and Transtech, a community dedicated to empowering trans, lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people.

Christina’s Pride collection, which is available on her website, includes a pink lip mask, 'XTina' emblazoned briefs and a mesh tank, and a sweatshirt emblazoned with an image of her wearing gold hoop earrings and her hair in a high ponytail.

