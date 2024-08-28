Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best looks from Venice Film Festival Day 1 – from Cate Blanchett to Sigourney Weaver
These stars were dressed to impress!

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
4 minutes ago
The Venice Film Festival is upon us and the big event on the first day was the premiere of the long awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Understandably, the stars of the film like Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara and Monica Belucci were dressed to impress, but the event also attracted some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Cate Blanchett who looked simply sensational! However, it wasn't the only event in town as it opened with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, which went to Alien star Sigourney Weaver.

See the best-dressed from the first day of the Venice Film Festival below…

1/7

Cate Blanchett in a silver dress© Dominique Charriau

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett looked stupendous as she arrived at the Film Festival. Channelling her inner sci-fi, her striking silver dress looked almost robotic!

2/7

Winona Ryder in front of a black car wearing a black tuxedo dress© Pascal Le Segretain

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder certainly got the Gothic memo when it came to her hit film. Reprising her role from the original Beetlejuice, Winona was a vision in black as she arrived at the Venice Film Festival, which included a beautiful tulle skirt.

3/7

Sigourney Weaver holding a golden lion in an all-black outfit© Ernesto Ruscio

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver looked beautiful as she collected her Golden Lion Award. The Alien star styled out a garment fit for a sci-fi film with a shimmering jacket and thick black skirt. The actress later swapped her outfit for a white shirt and black trousers.

4/7

Jenna Ortega in a red tulle dress© Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega plays Winona's on-screen daughter in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and as twinned with her on-screen parent with a similar look. Although a touch more on the daring side with his cut-out sections, Jenna looked red-hot in the tulle look. Earlier in the day, Jenna had rocked a crimson suit.

5/7

Catherine O'Hara in a black-and-white striped dress© Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis

Catherine O'Hara

Also reprising her role from the original film is Catherine O'Hara, and for a photocall for the film, the veteran actress came in signature stripes of the movie's titular character!

6/7

Michael Keaton in a black suit© Elisabetta A. Villa

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice, and the actor decided to rock a suave suit as he attended the premiere.

7/7

Amy Jackson in a black sheer dress© Dominique Charriau

Amy Jackson

Fresh off her wedding to Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson looked absolutely magical in a risqué sheer gown with a spiderweb-style pattern.

