Kourtney Kardashian stuns in barely-there miniskirt in new eye-catching photos

Kourtney Kardashian delighted her 221 million Instagram followers on Sunday by sharing a series of stunning snapshots that left everyone in awe.

The 45-year-old reality star, who recently made headlines with her appearance at the Reading Festival alongside husband Travis Barker, showcased her effortlessly chic style in an outfit that was both daring and fashion-forward.

In the photos, Kourtney rocked a tiny black mini skirt that perfectly highlighted her toned legs.

She paired the skirt with a baby blue oxford shirt and a sleek black tuxedo jacket, creating a look that was both sophisticated and edgy. To complete her ensemble, she slipped into sky-high heels adorned with metal-studded straps, adding just the right amount of attitude to her look.

Never one to shy away from making a statement, Kourtney captioned the post with a nod to Sabrina Carpenter's summer anthem Espresso, writing, "My give a f**** are on vacationnnnn." The playful caption was the perfect finishing touch to a series of photos that exuded confidence and style.

Just days before, Kourtney and Travis, her 48-year-old Blink-182 rocker husband, turned heads as they arrived hand-in-hand at the UK’s iconic Reading Festival. The couple, who tied the knot in a series of lavish ceremonies in 2022, looked every bit the rock 'n' roll power duo.

For the outdoor event, Kourtney opted for a casual yet effortlessly stylish look. She donned an army camouflage coat, paired with sleek leggings and rugged boots, exuding a cool, laid-back vibe.

Her makeup was kept natural, allowing her flawless complexion to shine through, and she let her sleek black hair flow freely, adding to the relaxed, festival-ready aesthetic.

Travis, always one to embrace his signature style, wore army pants and showcased his extensive tattoo sleeves in a white vest.

The couple’s coordinated outfits were a testament to their shared sense of style, and they looked perfectly in sync as they enjoyed the festival atmosphere together.

Kourtney, who is already a doting mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and nine-year-old Reign from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen with Travis in November of last year.

The couple’s growing family has been the center of attention, and Kourtney has fully embraced her role as a mom of four while continuing to support Travis on his whirlwind tours.

As Blink-182 headlined Reading & Leeds Festival, Kourtney was right there by Travis’s side, proving that family always comes first.

The couple has been traveling together extensively, and Kourtney shared that their little one, Rocky, was even along for the ride. In a sweet Instagram post, Kourtney revealed that Rocky had his own adorable camouflage baby grow that matched her festival outfit—a heartwarming nod to their family’s close bond.

Kourtney has opened up about how protective Travis is, especially when it comes to their baby. In a candid moment from The Kardashians, she shared with her mom Kris how Travis always insists on extra security when they’re out with Rocky, due to concerns about loose dogs, coyotes, and even mountain lions. "Travis is protective over the baby, so even when we walk down the street he says to bring security," Kourtney explained.