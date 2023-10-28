Kourtney Kardashian caused a huge stir among her followers when she debuted one of her Halloween looks on Friday – and it's not the first time fans have seen it.

The pregnant TV star – who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker – poked fun at her 'feud' with sister Kim Kardashian by dressing up in the iconic floral Givenchy gown she wore to her first Met Gala in 2013.

Kim was also pregnant with her first child, North, at the time and her look sparked a debate among fashion critics. Kourtney looked the image of her sister, wearing the same floral print jersey dress with grommet detailing that attached the long sleeves and turtleneck.

She also wore perfectly matching gloves and shoes, that were shown off by the thigh-high split in her dress. She even styled her hair the same way Kim did, rocking a sleek long ponytail with a center parting, and near identical makeup, consisting of a deep berry lip and smokey eyes.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram of her posing inside her luxurious home, Kourtney simply wrote: "Freaky Friday." The look appeared to divide many of her followers, with some praising Kourtney while others claimed she was throwing shade at her sister following their on-screen fight over Kim's partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney wore a dress designed by the duo for her May 2022 wedding in Italy – where Kim also married ex-husband, Kanye West – but she accused the Skims founder of copying her vibe when she later collaborated with the fashion house.

One replied: "She stole her wedding and now her dress." A second said: "Kim wore this who's the copy now." A third claimed: "Kourt is definitely jealous of her sister's success. Without a doubt."

Despite a few naysayers, Kourtney's homage to her sibling was dubbed as the "best celebrity Halloween costume of 2023" by one fan – and many agreed, with another commenting: "This is epic!" Someone else wrote: "I'm screaming! This is so good!" Another added: "Nailed it!"

While Kourtney didn't say if it was the exact dress that Kim wore, it quite likely is as Kim has revealed in the past that she keeps all of her clothes in storage, and she was tagged in the photos.

The siblings have become known for their disagreements and fights which have played out on their Disney+ series, 'The Kardashians'. However, it appears that all is well between them now as the Poosh founder shone a light on their current relationship during Kim's recent 43rd birthday.

Paying tribute to Kim on social media, Kourtney penned: "People think the fights they've seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood."

She continued: "I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

Kourtney went on to share a number of sweet throwback photos of herself and Kim in matching outfits, taken from over the years. "Twinning since the beginning," she wrote alongside one of them, which captured the pair wearing matching 'K' jumpers and blue patterned skirts.

