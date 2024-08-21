Kourtney Kardashian's children pray for her in new emotional update

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a deeply touching moment with her fans that has captured hearts worldwide.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a heartfelt prayer written by one of her children, and the message was nothing short of moving.

The prayer, which was scrawled in a child's handwriting, read: “I pray that my mom has the best life and that she stays healthy and godly.”

This public display of love from her children comes at a time when Kourtney is facing both praise and criticism for her unabashed displays of affection with her husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 45, has been open about her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, particularly how their love story has unfolded in the public eye.

Despite the occasional backlash, she has made it clear that she sees no harm in showing her affection, even in front of her children. This latest Instagram post, however, sheds light on a softer, more private aspect of her family life.

© Instagram Kourtney posts a prayer from one of her children

The prayer shared by Kourtney follows a recent episode of The Kardashians where her nine-year-old son, Reign, humorously called out his mom and Travis for their frequent public displays of affection.

Reign, who along with his siblings Mason, 14, and Penelope, 12, are Kourtney's children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, didn’t hold back in expressing his thoughts.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian poses for a selfie with her daughter Penelope Disick and son Reign Disick

During a candid moment on the show, while the family was on tour with Travis in Australia, Reign cheekily told his mom, “Stop making out with Travis, bro! Didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Kourtney, however, remained unfazed by her son’s comments. In a confessional on the show, she addressed the situation, saying, “I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents—especially ones that just had a new baby—be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that.” Her response highlights her belief in the importance of demonstrating love and affection, especially after the arrival of their newborn, Rocky.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with baby Rocky

But Reign didn’t stop there. With his characteristic wit, he continued to poke fun at his mom and Travis, asking, “Are you giving her a hickey now?” To this, Kourtney calmly replied that it was just a "gentle kiss" on her neck because they had “just missed” each other.

© Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their baby Rocky in November 2023

The Poosh founder went on to explain that she had been apart from the 48-year-old musician for nine days, which was the "longest [they] have not seen each other" since the birth of their son, Rocky.

Kourtney’s openness about her relationship with Travis and her approach to parenting has always been a topic of interest for fans.

In this particular episode, she also reflected on Reign’s sense of humor, noting how much it reminds her of his father, Scott Disick. She said, “I don’t know where he gets his sense of humor. He’s like a mini Jim Carrey. I’m starting to get a lot of vibes like his dad. I think he is starting to get that sense of humor. I’m like, ‘Just what we need.’”