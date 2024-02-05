Kourtney Kardashian wows in just a hoodie for rare night out with famous family and husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian looked as incredible as ever as she embarked on a rare night out with her husband Travis Barker to celebrate his new venture.

The 44-year-old reality TV star and her musician husband, 48, commemorated the launch of Travis' new clothing label, Don't Trust Anyone, at The Webster in Los Angeles.

The couple seemingly wore pieces from the line itself. Travis donned a white tee with the "DTA" logo, paired with gray jeans. Kourtney simply wore an oversized black hoodie with a pair of sheer tights and sunglasses.

Travis and Kourtney looked delighted to be in each other's company in pictures shared on social media, with the pair cozying up to each other for photos. Also in attendance were rapper Iann Dior, Travis' son Landon Barker, and close friend and DTA-signee Avril Lavigne.

The rock-n-roll inspired apparel line features several clothing items that borrow influences from punk, metal, and grunge, including accessories, t-shirts, and sweats. Items range in prices from a DTA Records baseball cap for $285, to a "Mash It Up" long sleeve tee for $3900.

While the Blink-182 drummer has launched clothing lines in the past, this is his first in collaboration with his record label, DTA Records, which was launched in 2019 with Elektra Music Group.

"As an artist, it's important to me that an artist's vision is protected at all costs," he shared in a statement at a time. "It's crucial that I'm able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena.

"Elektra's track record and belief are proof of that, and I'm stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records."

Kourtney, meanwhile, just celebrated Galentine's Day with her sister Kim and the other women of the Kardashian family, and you can check out a sweet glimpse of it below…

For the special day, Kim even prepared gifts for her sisters, with Kourtney sweetly highlighting the gingerbread house she'd given that honored her blended family.

On the gingerbread house were several hearts that named all the members of her family, including Travis, their newborn Rocky, Landon, stepdaughter Alabama, Atiana De La Hoya from Travis' previous marriage, and Kourtney's children with ex Scott Disick, Penelope, Mason, and Reign.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney share baby boy Rocky, who is now three months old

Between the three sisters (including Khloé), their brother Rob, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner family has 13 total children, all of whom are doted over by "momager" Kris Jenner.

Kourtney is a mom of four (and a stepmom to three more), while Kim shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West: daughters North West, 10, and Chicago, who just turned six, plus sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, four.

© Getty Images Since the birth, their first major appearance was at the Primetime Emmy Awards earlier in January

Khloé is a mom to daughter True, five, and Tatum, one, through her ex Tristan Thompson. Rob shares Dream, seven, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Kylie shares her two children with rapper ex Travis Scott, those being daughter Stormi and son Aire, both of whom celebrated their birthdays earlier in the week (Stormi turned six, Aire turned two).

