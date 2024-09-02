Salma Hayek showcases her incredible physique in daring swimsuit photos as she celebrates her 58th birthday

Salma Hayek celebrated her 58th birthday in true Hollywood style, treating her fans to a series of stunning swimsuit photos that showcase her timeless beauty and enviable figure.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star, who never shies away from embracing life’s special moments, took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a collection of images that perfectly capture her luxurious vacation lifestyle.

In the series of photos, Salma can be seen posing effortlessly in a variety of striking bikinis and elegant one-piece swimsuits, her flawless figure on full display.

Each shot features the Hollywood icon aboard opulent yachts, set against the breathtaking backdrops of coastal paradises. It’s clear that Salma knows how to celebrate in style, and her 28 million followers were treated to a glimpse of her glamorous world.

"Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me!" Salma captioned the post, adding a playful note, "P.s none of these are throwbacks."

In addition to her birthday celebrations, Salma recently enjoyed a surprise encounter with her friend, Olympus Has Fallen star Gerard Butler, during one of her luxurious holidays in Ibiza.

The 54-year-old actor joined Salma and her friends for a casual outdoor hangout, and the pair couldn't resist snapping a few photos to commemorate the moment.

"Nothing better than unexpected run-ins with friends on vacation," Salma wrote, tagging Gerard in the post.

One of the standout images from the impromptu photoshoot shows Salma leaning in with her arm resting on Gerard's shoulder, while the actor strikes a smoldering pose in a relaxed blue linen shirt. Their easy camaraderie is evident, adding a touch of charm to the already idyllic setting.

Salma’s glamorous life isn't just confined to beachside retreats. She recently turned heads at the Kering Women In Motion event during the Cannes Film Festival, where she appeared alongside her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, exuded elegance as they posed for photographers, with Salma stunning in a gorgeous caped lilac gown. The dress, with its flattering one-shoulder design and sheer cape detailing, perfectly complemented her sophisticated style.

Salma completed her look with long, dark tresses styled in a chic half-up, half-down fashion, and accessorized with stylish green dangly earrings. Meanwhile, François-Henri looked every bit the dashing gentleman in a classic black suit and bow tie, as he proudly stood by his wife's side.

The power couple, who share a 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, recently appeared on The Sunday Times Rich List for 2024, with a combined net worth of approximately $7.7 billion. While their fortune has seen a slight decrease from around $10.1 billion in 2023, causing their rank to drop from 21st to 31st on the list, they remain among the world’s wealthiest.

François-Henri, the chairman and CEO of Kering since 2005, has built a formidable empire, while Salma’s personal net worth, estimated to exceed $125 million, stems from her successful film career and lucrative beauty and fashion endorsements.

Their love story, which began in 2006 when they met at a gala in Venice, is the stuff of fairy tales. The couple quickly fell in love and announced their engagement the following year. They welcomed their daughter, Valentina, in September 2007 and tied the knot in a private ceremony on Valentine's Day in 2009, followed by a lavish second wedding in Venice in April of the same year.

Before meeting Salma, François-Henri was previously married to Dorothée Lepère, with whom he shares two children, François and Mathilde. He also had a brief relationship with supermodel Linda Evangelista, with whom he has a son, Augustin. Salma, on the other hand, was romantically linked to actor Edward Norton before finding her happily ever after with François-Henri.

Salma is not just a devoted wife but also a loving stepmother. In a 2017 interview with Red magazine, she opened up about her blended family, saying, "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one. The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."

The arrival of Valentina was indeed a miracle for Salma, who has described her journey to motherhood as "the most incredible experience I have had in my life." Reflecting on this life-changing moment in an interview with People en Español, she shared, "I am sure that there are plenty of women that say, 'God, what a marvelous life, she can do this or that.' But there is nothing that I have done that is more incredible than to have a child."