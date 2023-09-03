Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz look like twins in sultry dresses as they celebrate special occasion

Penélope Cruz will always be her best friend Salma Hayek's biggest champion in Hollywood (and beyond), through thick and thin!

The two renowned actresses have been best friends since the beginning years of their fame, and have stuck by each other ever since then.

At this point they have celebrated countless birthdays together, and Penélope made sure to honor Salma's latest with a sweet tribute.

WATCH: Salma Hayek’s stunning home with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to honor her best friend's 57th birthday, which fell on Saturday, September 2nd.

The star commemorated their decades-long friendship with a slew of black and white throwback photos of the two.

The first one sees Penélope planting a kiss on Salma's head, and in a second one, the two look glamorous as ever in dazzling gowns while walking the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards back in March of 2000.

The third snap might be the cherry on top, with the famous duo looking like siblings with their straight, jet black hair and coordinating 90s-esque square neck dresses with spaghetti straps.

MORE: Salma Hayek celebrates 57th birthday with her most incredible bikini picture ever

MORE: Salma Hayek amazes in plunging gown for throwback photo as she sends touching message to Penélope Cruz

"Feliz cumpleaños, mi querida amiga," Penélope wrote in her native Spanish, which translates to: "Happy birthday, my dear friend."

© Getty The famous BFFS at the Oscars in 2000

Their fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the photos and their long-lasting friendship, with one writing: "The two most beautiful women in the world," as others added: "Two gorgeous icons," and: "Fantastic photos. Both favorites of mine, beautiful ladies," as well as: "I love you two, beautiful."

Salma and Penélope have been each other's biggest supporters since the two first started their respective careers in Hollywood.

© Getty The two have been friends for over twenty years

They first developed their friendship when Salma was already living in Los Angeles and Penélope was just starting out her acting career.

MORE: Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek have fans seeing double in regal black gowns

© Getty Salma and Penélope at the 2020 Oscars

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress had planned to film a movie for two months and they had only met through the phone, when Salma insisted on not only picking her up at the airport, but she urged her future best friend to stay in her house too.

Penélope previously recalled while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Salma telling her: "You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.