Denise Richards, 53, displays phenomenal physique in see-through lace outfit

Denise Richards was a vision in white as she marked Labor Day on Monday.

The 53-year-old actress celebrated the long weekend by sharing a throwback clip of her in Cannes last year, rocking an all-white ensemble that displayed her svelte physique.

Denise looked sultry in a sheer, lace corset that boasted a plunging neckline tucked into a pair of matching lace pants, designed by Ronny Kobo for Anthropologie Weddings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posed on a balcony with her long tumbling blonde hair protecting her modesty while also drawing attention to her tiny waist.

Denise added a dramatic smokey eye and a nude lip to her bridal ensemble alongside a classic pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Her followers were quick to comment on her show-stopping appearance, with one responding: "You're absolutely gorgeous babe so beautiful so awesome."

© Instagram Denise looked gorgeous in her all-white outfit

A second said: "You are so pretty." A third added: "Wow Denise you are still gorgeous."

Denise's latest post comes after she was spotted filming her new E! reality series, Denise Richards And The Wild Things, with her rarely-see daughter Eloise, 13, last week.

© Instagram Denise's makeup added to her sultry look

Denise adopted Eloise in 2011 when she was an infant and raises her with her husband, actor Aaron Phypers, whom she married in 2018.

Eloise was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8 at five, which affects her development and speech capabilities.

© Instagram Denise's photos were taken in Cannes in 2023

In a candid interview with People in 2019, Denise described the emotional rollercoaster of caring for Eloise, whose understanding and emotions vary significantly.

"And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally 3 years old. It's been challenging," Denise admitted.

Despite these challenges, Denise remains an unwavering advocate for Eloise. "I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case," she explained.

© Getty Images Denise and her husband with their daughter Eloise

"You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it."

Eloise isn't the only one who will appear in Denise's new reality show. Her sisters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, who Denise shares with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, will also feature.

© Getty Images Denise and her daughters will star in a new reality series

Last month, Sami showed off her "dream nose" after undergoing plastic surgery, a procedure she had been eager to have for five years.

"I would have to photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly," she said about her pre-surgery nose on TikTok before adding that she thought her nose was "droopy and too big for [her] face."

© Instagram Sami Sheen showed off her new nose after surgery

She had her surgery on August 12 and confessed she was "extremely excited" but "sooooo nervous".

Sami shared photos of her journey and while still bandaged from the procedure, she confessed she was already "so happy" with the results and felt like "a new woman."