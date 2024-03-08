Denise Richards experimented with a very different look for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, typically sports beachy waves or a sleek, straight style, but on Wednesday she went all out in favor of tight curls that resembled a perm.

Denise looked so different with her brunette tresses styled in ringlets compared to the voluminous blowout she rocked for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this week.

© Getty Images Denise showed off her darker, curly hair

She teamed her new hairdo with a sparkling green, one-shoulder midi dress that hugged her figure, and a pair of strappy gold heels.

Her new look won rave reviews from her followers, with many complimenting her appearance and leaving fire emojis in the comment section of a clip shared on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Denise looked more demure for her appearance on morning TV alongside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

© Getty Images Denise looked amazing with her tight curls

She wore a light blue tweed-style mini dress with cap sleeves, bejeweled pockets, and button lines. The preppy dress looked polished with a softly ruffled hem which showed off her long, toned legs.

During the show, Denise spoke about working with fellow Real Housewives stars on Lifetime's latest installment, Hunting Housewives.

© Getty Images Denise looked so different with her curly hair

Denise spilled a few secrets, revealing that while NeNe Leakes also stars in the show, the two never crossed paths despite being in the same scenes together.

"The scenes I was in with her, she wasn't on set", Denise explained. "We had a stand-in but Kim Johnson got to work with her."

She continued: "I was hoping I'd be able to work with her!"

© Screenshot Live with Kelly and Mark Denise Richards had a much lighter hair color earlier this week

"Wait, so you never worked together even though you're in scenes with her?", Kelly asked, as Denise nodded. "I love the magic of television."

Hunting Housewives will see members from across the Real Housewives franchise out in the woods together trying to survive.

As for what fans can expect to see from Denise, she said: "I grew up camping and I say I think I could do well, but my husband would say I couldn't. "He would say, 'You would be the one to go up to a bear and think it's cute or something like that.'"

© Instagram Denise typically favors straighter and lighter colored hair

Denise has been married to actor Aaron Phypers since 2018. Together, they parent 12-year-old Eloise, whom Denise adopted as an infant in 2011.

Eloise was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8 at five, which affects her development and speech capabilities.

In a candid interview with People in 2019, Denise described the emotional rollercoaster of caring for Eloise, whose understanding and emotions vary significantly.

© Tommaso Boddi Denise with her husband and daughter Eloise

"And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally 3 years old. It's been challenging," Denise admitted.

Despite these challenges, Denise remains an unwavering advocate for Eloise. "I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case," she explained.

"You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it."

