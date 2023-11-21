Pregnant Emily Andre stuns in denim mini skirt and knee-high boots

Emily Andre looked positively radiant at the weekend as she stepped out to attend a festive show with her two children.

Sharing a glimpse inside her wholesome Saturday, the mother-of-two, 33, uploaded a pair of snapshots to her Instagram grid - and wow did she look effortlessly glamorous for the joyous event.

WATCH: Emily Andre shares rare video of kids taking part in an easter egg hunt

The star, who shared news of her third pregnancy in October alongside her husband Peter Andre, opted for a cosy cream roll-neck jumper, a flattering mini skirt in a dark denim wash, and a pair of seriously stylish black knee-high boots.

She wore her flowing brunette tresses down loose in a centre part and accessorised with a simple gold pendant and a pair of glittering earrings. Perfection!

© Instagram Emily glowed in her chic winter outfit

Elsewhere, Emily posted a picture of a decadent afternoon tea spread complete with raisin-studded scones, marzipan treats and a selection of sandwiches.

"Had a lovely day on Saturday watching @officialthesnowman theatre show followed by afternoon tea! Such a special treat! The kids had the best time," Emily gushed in her caption.

© Instagram The star enjoyed a delicious-looking afternoon tea

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with a plethora of sweet messages. Impressed by her radiant appearance, one follower remarked: "Stunning Emily... Positively glowing," while a second chimed in: "Aww Emily is absolutely beautiful."

A third wrote: "Aww sounds like a wonderful build up to Christmas day. Emily you're looking so beautiful hunny," and a fourth commented: "Amazing afternoon tea looks scrummy. I remember the snowman growing up as a child, really good family memories watching it."

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Earlier this month, lovebirds Emily and Peter surprised fans when they announced their pregnancy news on social media. Sharing their wonderful baby news with the world, the duo, who tied the knot in 2015, uploaded a picture of themselves beaming alongside a carousel of sonogram photos.

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

© Instagram The pregnant star is a doting mother-of-two

Emily and Peter are already proud parents to Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Aside from Amelia and Theo, Peter is also a doting dad to children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their two children and Princess and Junior from Peter's first marriage

Musing on her parenting style, Emily told HELLO! In 2016: "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am, but he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good."

Peter, meanwhile, added: "It's about manners, one hundred percent... They have to be respectful. My dad was ten times stricter and I love my parents to death and am so grateful for the way they brought us up."