Demi Moore, 61, looks phenomenal in baby pink frock as she enters 'the most exciting time' in her life

Demi Moore, the ever-youthful actress, stunned yet again as she made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 61-year-old looked nothing short of phenomenal as she stepped out in a baby-pink satin gown that highlighted her timeless beauty and elegance.

Her long, sleek raven tresses, a signature look for the star, flowed effortlessly down her shoulders, accentuating her flawless complexion and natural glow.

Demi, exuding confidence, flashed her radiant smile during the interview, showing no signs of slowing down in her remarkable career.

The evening marked yet another milestone in Demi's exciting new chapter, which she had recently shared during her guest appearance on The Today Show.

Speaking to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Demi reflected on how she views this stage of her life as the most thrilling yet. "I really try to be as present in the moment as possible, and what I feel is an excitement of possibilities," she revealed. "We’re defining a new— I don’t want to say generation— but we are what the future is for women."

Demi has been open about how her priorities have shifted over the years, especially as her daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — have grown up and started families of their own.

“My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go,” Demi shared, reflecting on the opportunities ahead. “I don’t know what that looks like or what that is, but I’m just excited to be living in it.”

Demi’s enthusiasm for embracing her autonomy and independence has resonated with fans around the world. For decades, Demi has been celebrated not only for her trailblazing film career but also for her candid discussions about womanhood, motherhood, and aging. The actress, who shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, has often spoken about the joys and challenges of raising her family while navigating Hollywood.

However, Demi’s latest film project, The Substance, explores a different side of aging. In the upcoming body-horror film, Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, an actress who is fired from her role on a fitness TV show for being too old. In a desperate attempt to regain her youth and revive her career, her character turns to a black market drug called The Substance, which creates a younger version of herself, played by Maid star Margaret Qualley.

The plot takes a dark turn as the two women fight to control their lives and careers. “It’s a little bit like The Picture of Dorian Gray meets Death Becomes Her with a Jane Fonda workout,” Demi shared with a laugh during her Today appearance. "But I think it really is a very unique way of delving into a very relevant subject matter, which is aging and the perception of women’s value as we get older.”

For Demi, the role in The Substance was deeply personal, pushing her outside her physical and emotional “comfort zone.” "The message, for me, that was so powerful in this is not what’s happening in the circumstances around [you], but it’s the violence that we have against ourselves,” she explained, reflecting on the movie’s themes. "And that’s what I feel was really powerful in this."

Demi candidly opened up about how she could relate to the character’s struggles, particularly with body image, something she has battled in the past. "I placed a lot of value on what my body looked like, as being a defining marker of whether I belonged or not, whether I could succeed or not," she revealed. Despite the vulnerability the role required, Moore has made peace with the parts of herself she once struggled with, explaining that she’s come a long way in learning to love herself as she is.

The actress noted that the character in The Substance lives a very different life from her own. Unlike Elisabeth, who has placed her entire worth on her career, Demi finds joy and love in her family.

“This is a woman who has only her career, only that which she’s paved through her work. She has no family. And so often, we place too much importance on the external markers,” Moore reflected. “I think what this film is trying to say is, ‘Where is our real priority? Where’s our real love? Where does our real joy come from?’ And it can only come through that self-love, self-acceptance.”

In addition to the buzz surrounding her upcoming film, Demi is also relishing her new role as a grandmother. Her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, welcomed a baby girl named Louetta in April 2023. Moore beamed as she shared about her experience becoming a grandmother during her Today interview, expressing her excitement for the new chapter in her life. “I love it,” she gushed. “She is the cutest. Rumer just sent me a photo of her with spaghetti on her head.”