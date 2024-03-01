Harper Beckham channels Posh Spice in black dress to support mum Victoria

Harper Beckham delighted the crowds at Paris Fashion Week, attending her mum Victoria's runway show.

The 12-year-old wore a black maxi dress with long sleeves that looked straight out of Victoria's nineties Posh Spice wardrobe, paired with chunky trainers. Harper wore her hair long and straight, with her look mirroring her mother's who also wore all-black for the occasion.

© Getty Victoria Beckham wore all black for her runway show

While VB normally favours a towering heel, her young daughter's love of trainers was apparent, with the casual footwear making quite the fashion statement.

Harper was joined by her two brothers, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham, as well as their dad, David, and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham for the special occasion. Harper's grandmother, David's mum Sandra, attended too, carrying a chic snake print handbag we bet VB approves of. Romeo Beckham wasn't at the show, with his family, with fans suspecting he's staying at home following his split from his girlfriend of five years, Mia Regan.

© Getty David Beckham's mum Sandra attended Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

Nicola Peltz-Beckham wore a dramatic structured red dress, while her husband, Brooklyn, opted for a statement ultra-baggy suit - rather different from David's suave suit and roll-neck combo.

© Getty David looked dapper as always

Ahead of the show, Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham hinted at her ensemble for the evening, posting a snap of her legs clad in nude fishnet tights and pointed patent heels. A red dress can just be seen, and she commented that her brother-in-law, Cruz Beckham was coordinating with her. "Cruz matched me. So sweet," she said of the 19-year-old's red tie and socks.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz-Beckham shared a peek at her outfit

Harper's chic appearance is in contrast to the chilled-out look she rocked earlier in the day for an outing with her dad and brothers.

© Getty Brooklyn and Harper Beckham looked casual in Paris

The pre-teen was a noughties dream in flared trousers, a logo t-shirt and a hoodie, with her hair pulled back into a trending sleek ponytail. She held her dad's hand, as well as her oldest brother Brooklyn's hand as they strolled the streets of Paris ahead of their mum's big night.

We hope the whole family had a fabulous time at the show!