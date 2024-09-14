Claudia Winkleman looks sensational in chic power suit we didn't expect

Strictly is back! We're so excited to see all the celebrities battle it out for the Glitterball Trophy, not to mention another year of the BBC ballroom show's fabulous fashion.

Coming in strong for the launch show this weekend, Claudia Winkleman made a big impression in white power suit as she joined co-host Tess Daly for the glittering launch night of the 2024 series.

The 52-year-old presenter looked fabulous in her statement white blazer paired with matching cigarette trousers, white stiletto heels, and a contrasting black top.

Never one to break from tradition, The Traitors star wore her glossy black hair in her trademark poker straight style and stuck to her tried and tested formula of heavy kohl-lined eyes and nude lips.

Tess posted a sneak peek of herself and Claudia's launch night looks. The star wrote: "It's launch day! Time to meet this year's cast of @bbcstrictly 24. See you at 7:20 pm [heart emoji]."

© Tess Daly Claudia and Tess looked so glamorous for Strictly's opening show

This year’s series will see a host of famous faces waltzing their way around the dancefloor.

JLS singer J.B. Gill, Go.compare ad singer Wynne Evans, reality star Pete Wicks, Love Island favourite Tasha Ghouri, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and X Factor sensation turned Corrie star Shayne Ward are just a few of the big names taking part.

© Instagram Claudia often steps out in sparkles and sequins on Strictly Come Dancing

There will also be a major first as comedian Chris McCausland is set to make history as the Strictly's first blind contestant.

The Claudia effect

We're not alone in wanting to know where Claudia's outfits are from every weekend. Forget the Kate Effect - the down-to-earth presenter has serious selling power.

© Instagram The Traitors star definitely knows how to make a big impression with her outfits

In fact, top designer Nadine Merabi credits the Strictly host for helping her become a household name. She told HELLO! how fabulous it is to see her designs brought to life on the popular show.

She explained: "With Claudia and Motsi wearing my pieces, I think it's really cool. It's prime-time TV, there are so many families watching the show together. It does bring families together on a Saturday night.

© BBC Claudia Winkleman often wears Nadine Merabi - here, seen in a white sequin jumpsuit

"It's great knowing that because I get messages from my friends, mums and their daughters. It just shows that such a wide range of people are watching it.

"Especially having someone like Claudia in my designs is wonderful, she's so relatable and not intimidating in the slightest. It's really nice to see our designs TV."