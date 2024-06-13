Strictly's Claudia Winkleman enjoys star-studded night out with husband Kris Thykier in London

Before preparations for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing begin, host Claudia Winkleman enjoyed a star-studded night out with her film producer husband Kris Thykier.

The couple, who will mark their 24th wedding anniversary this month, joined a whole host of guests at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London on Wednesday night, where they happily stopped and posed for pictures.

© Getty Claudia Winkleman with her husband Kris Thykier at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party

The 52-year-old presenter rocked her trademark black attire, consisting of a fitted velvet blazer worn over a white shirt with black stitched detailing and leggings.

She added a pop of colour to the proceedings with bright red nails, and accessorised with black leather ankle boots and a coordinating clutch.

This night out was a rare appearance for Claudia and her husband Kris Thykier, with whom she shares three children; Jake, 21, Matilda, 18, and 12-year-old Arthur.

© Getty The presenter posed for a photo with Clara Amfo

They mingled with the likes of James Bond actress Lashana Lynch, Vick Hope, Pixie Geldof and Clara Amfo.

Kris and Claudia married in 2000 but are generally private about their home life. However, Claudia has opened up about her marriage on the odd occasion.

One of these was during an interview with Red magazine when she admitted that her relationship has changed since she walked down the aisle in 2000 and insisted they don't have "rules."

Reflecting on the secret to her marriage with the film director, she said: "All I know is that you can have a different marriage with the same man. I think it's also about growing older and being cosy. Working too hard puts a strain on – but we're still working hard now.

"We don't have rules, but we look after each other more. So whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It's just about being nice to each other."