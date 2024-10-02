Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in plunging pink gown as she attends glitzy event at the Empire State Building

Elizabeth Hurley is lighting up New York City this week in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness, as she spearheads a series of dazzling events to raise funds and awareness for a cause close to her heart.

HELLO! was on hand as the stunning star, who has been the global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign since 1996, turned heads by illuminating the iconic Empire State Building in pink — a powerful tribute to those affected by the disease.

The 59-year-old actress made a breathtaking entrance at the prestigious ceremony, slipping into a show-stopping plunging fuchsia dress, which she paired with metallic heels.

Elizabeth, always a vision of grace and glamour, added her own unique flair to the event as she flipped the switch, casting a pink hue over the New York skyline and sending a message of hope and solidarity. With a scrolling breast cancer ribbon glowing brightly in the mast, the building was transformed into a beacon of awareness, shimmering against the city’s night sky.

For Elizabeth, this isn’t just a campaign — it’s a deeply personal mission. Having lost her grandmother to breast cancer, the star has dedicated nearly three decades to the cause, using her platform to shine a spotlight on the importance of early detection and raising vital funds for research.

© Beatriz Colon Elizabeth Hurley stuns in plunging gown

“It’s bittersweet,” she shared with HELLO! last year. “Almost everybody here has been touched by breast cancer in some way. It’s hard not to feel a little sad when you think about the people you’ve lost or those who are going through treatment today.”

Over the course of the week, Elizabeth continued her campaign blitz, turning heads and captivating hearts across the city in a series of impeccably chic pink ensembles. The sartorial queen kicked off her Tuesday morning in style, appearing on Good Day New York in an elegant bubblegum pink button-down dress, complete with an off-the-shoulder collar that exuded sophistication.

© John Nacion Elizabeth Hurley visits the Empire State Building

With her hair styled in loose waves and a radiant smile, she took to the screen, urging viewers to show their support in whatever way they can.

But that was just the beginning. By midday, the fashion icon had undergone a quick outfit change, stepping out in a jaw-dropping bright pink chiffon pleated gown that hugged her enviable figure and featured dramatic, draped sleeves.

The look, both regal and romantic, captured her flair for glamour while underscoring the campaign’s key message — to embrace life and live boldly.

© John Nacion Elizabeth wowed the crowds

Next, she was spotted dashing through Midtown Manhattan, where she opted for a more casual yet equally chic ensemble. Swapping her dramatic gown for a playful fuchsia-striped knitted cardigan paired with sleek black trousers, she still managed to turn the heads of passersby as she headed to her next stop.

Her final appearance of the day was nothing short of spectacular. As she arrived at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell, Elizabeth made sure all eyes were on her in a vibrant hot pink midi dress adorned with bejewelled flowers and finished with chic balloon-capped sleeves. The moment was a triumphant one, representing the culmination of a day filled with both passion and purpose.

The star’s fashion prowess continued to shine earlier this month, when she attended the Future Dreams Ladies Lunch at London’s Savoy Hotel, hosted by the Estée Lauder Companies. Dressed in yet another pink masterpiece, Elizabeth was the epitome of elegance as she mingled with fellow campaign supporters, sharing stories and spreading positivity.

© John Nacion Elizabeth looked stunning

Elizabeth’s commitment to the cause extends far beyond the glitz and glamour. Since joining the campaign in 1996, she has tirelessly worked to educate the public and advocate for greater research funding.

The campaign has raised millions of dollars over the years, funding new treatments, supporting families, and offering hope to countless women and men facing breast cancer. “When I started, we didn’t talk about breast cancer as openly as we do now,” she told HELLO! “It was almost taboo. But today, we have a platform, and we’re using it to save lives.”

Looking ahead, Elizabeth is more determined than ever to keep up the fight. “Every ribbon, every pink light, every dollar raised makes a difference,” she said, her eyes bright with conviction. “We won’t stop until this disease is eradicated — that’s a promise.”