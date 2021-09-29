Elizabeth Hurley announces big career move

Elizabeth Hurley has announced a big career move. The swimwear model, who is also a global ambassador for The Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, has officially opened Future Dreams House in collaboration with the charity, Future Dreams.

The space is spread over four floors, and is designed for those touched by breast cancer, offering a "relaxed, comfortable and non-clinical place to form friendships and find support from the breast cancer community". Elizabeth tragically lost her grandmother to breast cancer in 1992.

The Estee Lauder Companies donated £500,000 over five years to make the opening of Future Dreams House in Kings Cross, London, possible and today marks the official open date.

Speaking of her new venture, Elizabeth said: "I'm honoured to officially open Future Dreams House ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. In the UK, The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign is a great supporter of not only breast cancer support charity Future Dreams, but the creation of the Future Dreams House in King's Cross.

"Future Dreams House will be a place where everyone can feel safe and included – providing a sense of community and support."

Elizabeth Hurley is an ambassador for the Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign

Future Dreams trustee and husband of founder Danielle Leslie who sadly passed away from breast cancer, added: "We are so grateful for the generosity and hard work of Future Dream supporters, including Estee Lauder Companies, in helping turn our vision to create a welcoming space that everyone touched by breast cancer can go to for help and advice into a reality.

"We are thrilled that work on the building is finally complete and we can start welcoming people in to make the most of the services we can offer. Our challenge over the next 12 months is to raise further funds to ensure we can continue to offer the range of services those going through breast cancer desperately need, particularly with the impact of Covid. Future Dreams is embarking on major fundraising initiatives and welcomes all donations."

