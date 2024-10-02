Ana de Armas makes VPL look seriously cool in see-through lace dress

The stunning Ana de Armas looked absolutely gorgeous on Wednesday as she headed to the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

The actress, who famously played Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, dressed in head-to-toe black and looked sensational. The 35-year-old wore a transparent, lace dress that gave seriously gothic vibes, and she teamed it with a bodysuit, a black trench coat, and coordinating black, high heel boots.

© Getty Ana de Armas at the Louis Vuitton show

The actress, who is the face of Estee Lauder, wore flawless makeup, including vampy black nail polish, a gold wash eyeshadow look and rosy pink lips. Divine!

Also at the same show, was the incredible Zendaya.

© Getty Zendaya was also at the same show

The actress stepped out alongside stylist Law Roach, rocking a distinctive, tailored black blazer with striking white lapels that dramatically jutted out in a diagonal cut. She also added a pleated red rosette, Carrie Bradshaw style.

The beauty of Ana

The former girlfriend of Ben Affleck always looks perfect and her skin is super flawless. She has famously credited beauty tools in helping achieve such a fresh-faced look. She previously told Harper Bazaar: "I very much enjoy putting my eye creams and serums in the fridge – and face rollers and things like that. Besides feeling amazing, I just think my skin appreciates it so much. When you use your cold product with a rose-quartz roller, or whatever you have, it feels like your whole face gets turned on – the blood is flowing, it makes me wake up, and I feel like I’m ready."

© Getty Ana has stunning skin

Ana is of Cuban descent and praises their natural take on beauty as a whole. She also explained: "There is a massive difference in the attitude to beauty in Cuba, compared to in LA. Growing up in Cuba, we did not have products in beautiful jars: it was more a case of putting things in a blender and making your own cucumber mask or honey and sugar scrub. It was ‘do it yourself’ beauty – things you’d learn from your mother. I think beauty was more about enhancing your own natural beauty and taking care of your skin – we always stayed out of the sun – rather than make-up and things like that. We just didn’t have access to the products."