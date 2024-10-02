Molly-Mae's wedding guest dress has shoppers demanding where it's from

Molly-Mae Hague has had a super busy September! Not only has the 25-year-old launched a sellout clothing brand and headed to Paris Fashion Week, but she also went to a wedding in Cannes and wore the most delightful dress.

WATCH: Molly Mae and Tommy Fury announce their breakup one year after their romantic engagement

'How to dress for a wedding' is a frequently asked question and knowing which outfit to sport as a guest can be hard. First and foremost; white is out of the question, as it's only reserved for the bride. Also, you don't want to wear anything too outlandish, either. Molly-Mae, who has a one-year-old daughter called Bambi, decided to opt for a beautiful, full-length, yellow lace number by one of her favourite brands, House of CB.

© Instagram Molly-Mae wearing a yellow lace dress by House Of CB at a recent wedding

Her dress is known as the 'Indiana' and is rapidly selling fast.

The 'Indiana' Apricot Plunge Lace Maxi Dress by House of CB

The £199 style is part of the brand's 'Honey Harvest' Collection, and features delicate detail, as well as a romantic, floral pattern. It has a close-fitting, bodycon fit and fluted, long sleeves. We love the fact it has a lining and is designed to give a nipped in silhouette.

Molly, who recently separated from her partner, Tommy Fury, wore her blonde hair slicked back and added gold statement earrings into the max, and accessories with a tonal Chanel bag.

© Instagram/@mollymae Molly's fashion range was an instant sell out

Fans headed to the comment section to shower her look with praise, and they also wanted to know where the dress was from. One follower wrote: "That first look!!!! Unbelievable." Another added: "Finally the Yellow Dress made it." A third wrote: "Can we get the yellow dress deets? You look absolutely sensational like a ray of sunshine!" And "Where is the dress from?"

Maebe

The former Love Island star launched her first fashion collection, Maebe, last week and it sold out in under thirty minutes. The debut collection featured a curated palette of black, grey, white, and denim. Fans loved the tailored outerwear, including statement oversized blazers, form-fitting vests, as well as tailored trousers and cosy knits.

Speaking about the range on launch day, the YouTuber said: "Three years. From an idea to now, I can’t believe @maebestore is here!!

"Apprehensive, excited, emotional- so so happy are all the emotions I’m feeling right now. Maebe has been well thought through to ensure I created a brand with you in mind, so I really can’t wait to see what you think."