Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman surprises in slinkiest gown and killer boots
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman surprises in slinkiest gown and killer boots
Nicole Kidman up close in black dress© Getty

Nicole Kidman is so high fashion in slinkiest gown and killer boots

The Perfect Couple actress looked so chic at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
16 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman was unrecognisable in the most high fashion of looks at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Perfect Couple actress, 57, looked spectacular in the slinkiest of black dresses with a high neck and long sleeves. 

Nicole was pictured in an all-black outfit as she arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show © Getty
Nicole was pictured in an all-black outfit as she arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show

Her dress also had fabric that trailed behind her and she styled the garment with opaque black stockings, black stilettos, and a leather handbag.

Nicole Kidman in slinky black dress and sunglasses© Getty
Nicole Kidman sheltered from the rain

To elevate her look, the star of the upcoming thriller Babygirl wore dark sunglasses and jewellery over her sleeves.

Nicole's Balenciaga back catalogue

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Balenciaga 53rd CoutureÂ Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection

It isn't the first time that Nicole has rocked an all-black ensemble at a Balenciaga event. The Northman star was so Kim Kardashian-coded at the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection show in June in a floor-length gown with capped sleeves.

Nicole Kidman in black dress and glasses© Getty
Nicole Kidman looked iconic at the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show

Meanwhile, the wife of country music star Keith Urban looked next level at the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show last December in Los Angeles. 

She donned a structured midi dress with an Avant-Garde sweetheart neckline and black gloves.

Nicole's recent outings

Nicole kidman in plunging black gown© Getty
Nicole wore a plunging black gown

The Big Little Lies star doesn't reserve a black gown for a Balenciaga event. On September 4, Nicole appeared on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Couple in a sparkly black gown with a deep plunging front.

She also slung an oversized black blazer over her shoulders and sported a smokey eye.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Love Story
Nicole in an asymmetrical gown on red carpet© Getty
Nicole wore an asymmetrical gown in London

The mother of two made a black gown a staple in her tour-drobe for The Perfect Couple. For the the UK premiere, Nicole opted for an asymmetrical number brought to life by a bright pink lip.

Nicole Kidman in nude and black gown on red carpet© Getty
Nicole Kidman at the 81 Venice International Film Festival 2024

The Australian star switched it up in August when she styled up a storm on the Babygirl red carpet at the 81 Venice International Film Festival. 

DISCOVER: Why Keith urban 'resisted' latest time away from family home with Nicole Kidman

Nicole rocked a strapless corseted nude top covered in intricate black beads with an opaque black fitted skirt - stunning!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More