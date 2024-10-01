Nicole Kidman is so high fashion in slinkiest gown and killer boots

Nicole Kidman was unrecognisable in the most high fashion of looks at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
The Perfect Couple actress, 57, looked spectacular in the slinkiest of black dresses with a high neck and long sleeves.
Her dress also had fabric that trailed behind her and she styled the garment with opaque black stockings, black stilettos, and a leather handbag.
To elevate her look, the star of the upcoming thriller Babygirl wore dark sunglasses and jewellery over her sleeves.
Nicole's Balenciaga back catalogue
It isn't the first time that Nicole has rocked an all-black ensemble at a Balenciaga event. The Northman star was so Kim Kardashian-coded at the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection show in June in a floor-length gown with capped sleeves.
Meanwhile, the wife of country music star Keith Urban looked next level at the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show last December in Los Angeles.
She donned a structured midi dress with an Avant-Garde sweetheart neckline and black gloves.
Nicole's recent outings
The Big Little Lies star doesn't reserve a black gown for a Balenciaga event. On September 4, Nicole appeared on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Couple in a sparkly black gown with a deep plunging front.
She also slung an oversized black blazer over her shoulders and sported a smokey eye.
The mother of two made a black gown a staple in her tour-drobe for The Perfect Couple. For the the UK premiere, Nicole opted for an asymmetrical number brought to life by a bright pink lip.
The Australian star switched it up in August when she styled up a storm on the Babygirl red carpet at the 81 Venice International Film Festival.
Nicole rocked a strapless corseted nude top covered in intricate black beads with an opaque black fitted skirt - stunning!