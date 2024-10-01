Nicole Kidman is so high fashion in slinkiest gown and killer boots

Nicole Kidman was unrecognisable in the most high fashion of looks at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Perfect Couple actress, 57, looked spectacular in the slinkiest of black dresses with a high neck and long sleeves.

© Getty Nicole was pictured in an all-black outfit as she arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show Her dress also had fabric that trailed behind her and she styled the garment with opaque black stockings, black stilettos, and a leather handbag.

© Getty Nicole Kidman sheltered from the rain To elevate her look, the star of the upcoming thriller Babygirl wore dark sunglasses and jewellery over her sleeves.

Nicole's Balenciaga back catalogue © Getty Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection It isn't the first time that Nicole has rocked an all-black ensemble at a Balenciaga event. The Northman star was so Kim Kardashian-coded at the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection show in June in a floor-length gown with capped sleeves.

© Getty Nicole Kidman looked iconic at the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show Meanwhile, the wife of country music star Keith Urban looked next level at the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show last December in Los Angeles. She donned a structured midi dress with an Avant-Garde sweetheart neckline and black gloves.

Nicole's recent outings © Getty Nicole wore a plunging black gown The Big Little Lies star doesn't reserve a black gown for a Balenciaga event. On September 4, Nicole appeared on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Couple in a sparkly black gown with a deep plunging front. She also slung an oversized black blazer over her shoulders and sported a smokey eye.

© Getty Nicole wore an asymmetrical gown in London The mother of two made a black gown a staple in her tour-drobe for The Perfect Couple. For the the UK premiere, Nicole opted for an asymmetrical number brought to life by a bright pink lip.