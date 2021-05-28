Lily Allen poses in the prettiest lingerie for glamorous bathroom selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lily Allen has been looking happier than ever since tying the knot last year. The Smile singer shared a glamorous bathroom selfie on Thursday and fans were in awe.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two posed in a pretty lace bra as she snapped a picture from the modern bathroom she shares with her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Lily's lemon yellow lingerie is from cult French brand Simone Pérèle, who create flattering styles that are both sexy and comfortable.

The sultry design Lily is sporting is the 'Saga' embroidered underwired bra, which boasts a half-cup silhouette and embroidered semi-sheer cups – and luckily it's available to shop in the UK, too.

The brunette also posted another chic outfit picture, showing off her toned abs in a crop top and high-rise trousers in on-trend shades of neutral beige and khaki. Lily rounded off the look with a Louis Vuitton tote.

Saga embroidered bra, £79.00, Simone Perele at Selfridges

Lily previously opened up about how her confidence and fashion sense has evolved over time, explaining that she has moved on from the tulle prom dresses and trainers of her early years in the spotlight.

The star said she has "no shame" about her past style choices and rejects the narrative of being told she should be embarrassed about her past.

She told Refinery29: "I think people like to project shame. That's what has happened a lot to me over the past 10 years. I don’t mind people saying You look [bad] in photos — that’s their opinion, whatever.

"But when people say 'Lily Allen suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction', it’s like, the only person who can tell you whether that was embarrassing or not is me, and I’m not embarrassed."

