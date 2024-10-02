Margaret Qualley's resemblance to famous mother Andie Macdowell is striking in unearthed photos

Margaret Qualley may have been a ballet dancer in her youth but she is now the star of The Substance alongside Demi Moore - a 90s movie icon much like the Maid star's mother Andie MacDowell.

While promoting her new satirical body horror, the Maid actress, who happens to be married to Taylor Swift's songwriting partner Jack Antonoff, has made a number of public appearances - and she looks astonishingly like her mother when she was in her twenties.

© Getty Margaret is Andie's youngest

Style inspiration

© Getty Margaret looks like a young Andie

Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie turned 29, the current age of her daughter, in 1987.

During that year she was spotted wearing a silky ivory skirt and white capped-sleeve top.

Andie looked remarkably like the Drove-Away Dolls actress with a mane of dark hair and bold brows.

In 1989, at the age of 31, the Groundhog Day actress was seen wearing a white satin mini skirt and matching top as she attended the Sex, Lies and Videotape New York City premiere party at MK Club alongside Margaret's father Paul Qualley.

Margaret was clearly inspired by her mother's youthful style ahead of the Kinds Of Kindness New York premiere in June as she wore a modern take on an all-white look in the form of a broderie anglaise ensemble.

The mother-daughter style icons have also both been known to rock florals. A pregnant Andie was seen in 1986 in a satin floral co-ord, while Margaret breathed new life into the same aesthetic with her embellished satin gown worn to the premiere of Sanctuary at Metrograph in May 2023.

Margaret and Andie's bond

The duo share a close bond and the star, who made her acting debut in the 2013 drama film Palo Alto, has spoken openly about how her mother has supported her into showbiz.

In September, the former dancer told The Times of the Just the Ticket star: "She gave me permission to do whatever I wanted. My mum grew up in the South and in a more conservative family that was more judgmental about her choices. So she was really nonjudgmental about my choices."

© Getty Andie and her daughter Margaret Qualley share a close bond

Jack Antonoff's talented wife also seems to have inherited her mother's work ethic.

"On Sundays, I would make bone broth from scratch with loads of vegetables. She would come over and have soup with me, and we would get massages," Andie said of her daughter, reflecting on their time starring alongside each other in Netflix's Maid.

© Pascal Le Segretain Margaret stars alongside 90s icons Dennis Quaid and Demi Moore in The Substance

"That was the only time I saw her at all during the week."