All we know about Brooke Shields' daughters as she reveals their 'mad' reaction to upcoming Pretty Baby documentary

Brooke Shields practically grew up in the spotlight, her breakout role being Blue Lagoon when she was fourteen years old, but she's never been able to tell her story on her own terms.

That changes now, with the upcoming release of her tell-all documentary, Pretty Baby, produced by Good Morning America's very own George Stephanopoulos, which will be available on Hulu come April 3rd.

The documentary will provide an intimate, insightful, and often difficult look back at her career and personal life, touching on the objectification she – along with thousands of women – faced as a result of her fame.

While fans of Brooke will have to wait just shy of a month to be able to watch the highly-anticipated documentary, the model's two daughters, Rowan Francis, 19, and Grier Hammond, 16, got an exclusive preview, which their mom reveals led to some shock on their part.

The actress, 57, shares her two girls with her husband, Chris Henchy, 58, the founder of Funny or Die, who she married in 2001.

Speaking with People ahead of the documentary's release, Brooke confessed: "There's a lot in the documentary they did not know about."

Brooke with her daughters and husband at a red carpet event

She revealed she landed herself into some trouble with her teenage daughters as a result, explaining: "They were mad that I didn't inform them about everything." The documentary includes the bombshell revelation that she was sexually assaulted three decades ago by a powerful Hollywood executive.

Knowing full well the perils of living life in the spotlight, Brooke has tried her best to remind her daughters that what they see in Hollywood – and these days, on social media – is a highlight reel, and though the both Rowan and Grier make occasional appearances on her own social media, their parents have kept them on a non-celebrity track.

Rowan and Grier are no strangers to the spotlight

The eldest Henchy-Shields daughter, Rowan, graduated from high school in 2021 – she wore the same strapless gown her mom wore to the 1998 Golden Globes to her senior prom! – and later in the year, she started her first year of college at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, her little sister, Grier, seems to be more interested in the spotlight, and not only does she, according to her mom, have a knack for designer clothing – Brooke previously described her as "a bit of a label monger" – she also wants to follow in her mom's footsteps, and has already dipped her toes in the modeling world. Though the mom-of-two told People she previously "resisted" the idea, she said Grier is "a pretty strong character" and that: "I don't feel like this business will eat her up."

