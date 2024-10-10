Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles in dramatic tulle gown as $600k engagement ring takes centre stage

As Carrie Bradshaw once said, "There is a time of year in New York when, even before the first leaf falls, you can feel the seasons click."

The season called for a night at the ballet on Wednesday evening, as Sarah Jessica Parker lit up the Lincoln Center as she attended the New York City Ballet's 2024 Fall Gala.

The Sex And The City star, 59, looked phenomenal in a silver tulle gown reminiscent of a scene from The Nutcracker. Her mesmerizing metallic dress featured several layers of frothy tulle emblazoned with oversized silver roses, wrapping around her feminine silhouette.

Sarah teamed her elegant gown with towering metallic heels, carrying a glittering discoball handbag adorned with all-over sparkles.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving to the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala

The actress, who is married to Matthew Broderick, swept her caramel blonde hair into a dramatic swishing ponytail. She elevated her beauty glow with her signature smokey eye and feline lashes, adding a frosted blue eyeshadow to enhance her angelic blue eyes.

The star's mind-blowing white diamond engagement ring - which is estimated to be around $600k - took centre stage as it twinkled under the lights.

© James Devaney Sarah Jessica Parker's glittering engagement ring from Matthew Brodrick never fails to amaze us

It's not the first time SJP has dazzled at the ballet. Last fall, the star attended the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala with her husband, making a rare red carpet appearance together.

Looking every inch a prima ballerina, Sarah stepped onto the red carpet in a black off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress that exuded elegance and sophistication.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Sarah Jessica Parker seen arriving at the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Fashion Gala

The skirt echoed the aesthetic of SATC's Carrie's classic pink ballet-inspired outfit from the show's iconic opening credits. Sarah gave the look her own edgy twist, wearing an oversized black satin bow in her hair.

Ballet has long held a special place in Sarah's heart, with the actress acting as a board member for the New York City Ballet.

© Cindy Ord The couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at the NYC Ballet Fall Gala 2023

In the early 2000s, the Hollywood icon produced a docuseries called city.ballet showcasing the work of New York's classically trained dancers.

"Our great aim is to paint a portrait of the incredible dedication and commitment and sacrifice that’s required in this unusual vocation, and how interesting and complex these people’s lives are. They’re complete, full people - they’re smart and thoughtful and curious, great athletes and great thinkers, lovers of culture and music and math. It’s a big risk on their part, so I’m thrilled that they allowed us this kind of access into their lives," Sarah said of the ballerinas in the documentary.