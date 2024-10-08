Rihanna's sons RZA and Riot have majorly contrasting personalities — here's how

Rihanna is loving her life with A$AP Rocky and their two sons, RZA and Riot. Even though the boys are still young, according to the couple they are already showing major differences in their personality — and taking after their parents in different ways.

© XNY/Star Max Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on October 4, 2024 in New York City.

A$AP Rocky opened up about his home life with his superstar partner in W Magazine, in a profile that was photographed by Rihanna and truly captured their domestic bliss.

Rocky observed that his eldest son was more introverted than his younger son, explaining: "I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He's an introvert. Riot's an extrovert — he's just like his mom. RZA is more like his dad, like me."

He continued: "And he's my twin. He got his mom's forehead, but he got everything else from me. I love my boy's big forehead! I loved it on his mother."

The rapper went on that "Riot looks up to RZA," while the elder son is still "warming up to Riot."

Rocky further gushed that Rihanna was the most important support in his life, calling her his "companion, from my woman, from my partner."

He continued: "She knows when to hold it down. I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at. She could never be a great dad, because she's a great mom. And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world."

The "Diamonds" singer has been open about how parenthood has changed their lives, as she told E! News that her kids "Bring purpose to every aspect of my life."

"Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them."

Since the couple were first linked between 2019 and 2020, they've never been coy about how much they mean to each other when speaking publicly.

Rihanna previously said of her partner: ""We've known each other for a long time. I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships."

"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives," she continued. "We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."

Rocky has echoed her sentiments about their relationship, continuing in W: "I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected."