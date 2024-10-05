Rihanna rocks slinky black dress as she enjoys night out with A$AP Rocky away from Riot Rose and RZA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sure know how to dress up, as the couple hit the town to celebrate the rapper's birthday. The couple stepped out on October 4, the day after Rocky turned 36, for some much-deserved one-on-one time without their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

© XNY/Star Max Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on October 4, 2024 in New York City.

The singer turned heads in a slinky black halter neck dress which clung to her curves, accentuating her figure. The black satin fabric shone in the night, and she draped a luxurious fur coat around her shoulders to keep that New York City chill at bay. She paired the show-stopping look with diamond encrusted heeled sandals.

© DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin Rihanna looked gorgeous in a slinky black dress

RiRi wore her long black hair straight for a sultry look, with a sweeping side-bang. She donned a cool pair of shades to accessorize, as well as a number of necklaces.

A known fashionista, A$AP Rocky turned out a great look as well in a light gray woolen suit with a striped shirt beneath for a popping contrast. He wore a large plaid woolen coat over the top to finish the striking look.

© XNY/Star Max ASAP Rocky is a fashion lover

The couple are happier than ever as they take care of their sons RZA and Riot Rose, three years after Rocky called her "the love of my life" in GQ. As he caught up with Billboard recently, the dad-of-two called her a "great mother."

© Instagram ASAP Rocky and his son, RZA

"[The relationship] is going great. I don't think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she's very understanding of that," he said of Rihanna. "And when the schedule’s freed up, that's when you get to spend [the] most time together. It's all understanding and compatibility."

Both musicians have had highly publicized dating histories before they got together. Rihanna was previously linked to the likes of Drake and Chris Brown, while Rocky dated the likes of model Chanel Iman and rapper Iggy Azalea.

Rihanna said of their relationship: "We've known each other for a long time. I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships."

"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives," she continued. "We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."

Despite both being world class stars, they still aim to make sure their children have normal childhoods, with Rocky insisting: "They still human. They human beings."