Rihanna takes 'boyfriend style' to a new level in A$AP Rocky's camo pants

Rihanna single-handedly redefined the meaning of 'boyfriend style' as she stepped out in New York on Tuesday.

The Fenty founder was seen wearing an effortless combination of slouchy separates for an evening in the city's Flatiron District. Her look consisted of a masculine cobalt blue sports jersey, a pair of PUMA X Ottolinger 'Mostro Ecstasy' trainers and baggy cargo pants - which we're pretty sure are actually A$AP Rocky's.

© Gotham Rihanna is seen in the Flat Iron District on 23 July 2024 in New York City.

Rihanna has been dating Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, for four years, so it would come as no surprise if the couple shared clothes from time to time.

In 2022, Rocky was seen in Los Angeles wearing the same camouflage pants with oversized cargo pockets. He paired his bottoms with a peachy pink hooded jacket and several oversized silver chains.

© Getty Camo fabric played a huge part in the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show © Getty A$AP's collection was debuted as part of Paris Fashion Week on 21 June 2024 in Paris, France.

Rocky's style credentials have earned him an impressive reputation amongst the style set. From taking risks with experimental fashion to championing the world's biggest designers and effortlessly flitting between tailored suits and his signature baggy aesthetic, we don't blame Rihanna for dipping into her beau's wardrobe.

"I be feeling bummy as [expletive] next to this man," Riri told Interview magazine. "I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I'm like, 'Why you gotta do that to me?'"

The Diamonds singer, who shares two children with the Praise The Lord rapper, spoke candidly about how motherhood has changed her style.

© Getty Riri wore her Y2K inspired outfit in NYC, adding a Gucci tote and PUMA trainers

"It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, 'What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?' Moms are lazy dressers in real life."

Amping up her laid-back, off-duty mom look on Tuesday, Rihanna added a Gucci monogrammed tote, oversized black sunglasses and wore her golden brown hair in tumbling braids.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance

Rihanna and Rocky have never confirmed when they officially started dating, though several reports suggest the couple's romance began in 2020.

© Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala

Despite being seen out and about on dates and even on holiday in Rihanna's birthplace Barbados at the end of that year, it was only in mid-2021 that the couple officially confirmed that they were an item.

In a GQ interview, Rocky opened up about his relationship with the Barbadian singer for the first time. He referred to Rihanna as "the love of my life" and "my lady."

The rapper did not share when the two began their relationship, but he did discuss what dating Rihanna is like. It’s "so much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," Rocky said. "I think when you know, you know. She’s the one."

© Instagram Rocky recently shared never before seen images of partner Rihanna and their two children RZA and Riot

In 2022, they welcomed their first son, RZA, and their second son Riot in August 2023.