Frankie Bridge’s fearless power suit is giving Joan Collins in Dynasty

On Sunday evening, the beautiful Frankie Bridge delighted onlookers on the red carpet at a screening for The Wild Robot, with her young sons and husband Wayne Bridge.

The former Saturdays star rarely appears in public with her family at red carpet events, so this was quite the change for the Loose Women panellist. Her sons Parker, ten, and Carter, eight, looked lovely in the casual attire, as did former footballer Wayne, but Frankie, 35, dressed to the nines in an absolutely fabulous red power suit, which came complete with bold shoulder pads.

© Getty Frankie Bridge with children Parker and Carter and husband Wayne Bridge

Frankie's look was put together by stylist Rebecca Bowyer, who dreamed up the eye-catching suit, which was by Helsa, and it came with belted waist detail, exaggerated shoulder pads, and the trousers were close-fitting and were designed with funky split detail at the hem. The blonde beauty carried a quilted Chanel bag which was sourced by the incredible Luxe Cheshire, and her makeup was perfected by Malin Coleman.

© Getty Frankie Bridge wows in her a red suit as she attends "The Wild Robot" Headline Gala

Joan Collins' character of Alexis Colby in Dynasty was synonymous with bold suits, which always looked larger-than-life with the biggest shoulder pads. That 80s style is super glam and we think Frankie may have been inspired by this iconic style.

© Getty Joan Collins in Dynasty rocking a red suit

Although Joan Collins is always partial to a red lipstick, Frankie kept it pretty natural, something she often tries to do with her makeup.

© Getty Frankie's makeup look is oftren pretty natural

She recently told HELLO Fashion:"I'm more of a classic person I feel like over the years, growing up and doing red carpets, I've had a lot of time to experiment but I just love natural skin, a little bit understated and choosing a little accent on the day. Whether it's the hair or a slightly different eye or lip but I feel like with healthy glowy skin you can't really go wrong."

We've all had fashion faux pas over the years, and Frankie is no different. She previously told HELLO: "I always laugh that any fashion mistake of mine is all over Google, whereas most people can hide theirs!"