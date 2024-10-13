Former Eternals singer Louise Redknapp epitomised autumn glamour on Saturday night as she stepped out for an evening at Henry's Townhouse - London's leading Regency boutique townhouse hotel.

The 'I Wanna Be the Only One' singer, 49, was seen posing up a storm on a stunning staircase in a metallic chocolate brown mini dress which was ruched and super shiny. The unusual dress had a built-in sumptuous matching shirt which was done up to the collared neckline.

View post on Instagram The ex-wife of footballer Jamie Redknapp teamed her shimmering Norma Kamali look with a sheer pair of black tights and black stilettos with a pointy toe from Balenciaga. Her caramel-hued locks were styled in a low updo to show off her gold Roxanne First earrings.

© Getty Louise wore all black to the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards The Saturday night outing was her first appearance since she impressed on the red carpet at the Attitude Awards 2024 at The Roundhouse last week. The 'Stay' singer was a bronzed beauty in a black mini skirt teamed with a sheer black long-sleeved bodysuit which revealed a sculpting bralette.

© Neil Mockford The star rocked a deep smokey eye Louise's golden hair was worn down for an undone feel and her bronzed makeup look featured a dark smokey eye.

Louise's daytime chic © Dave Benett Louise reunited with her ex-father-in-law Harry Redknapp Though Louise always pulls off a sleek evening look with ease, her daytime chic shouldn't go unnoticed. The former West End star reunited with her ex-father-in-law Harry Redknapp at the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Oasis Children's Charity in September. She chose a cool but casual pair of wide-leg jeans which were styled with a white bodysuit and striped Loewe cardigan in a chunky knit.

© Instagram Louise teamed up with Zara Tindall's husband Mike What an incredible day yesterday at the BGC Charity Day 2024. Raising lots of money for the Oasis Children’s Charity! Thanks to everyone involved for a fun day," the star penned as she posed alongside Mike Tindall, Gabby Logan, Davina McCall, and Ashley Roberts.

© Instagram The couple were first linked in September last year The former girl band star also perfected her off-duty chic this summer when she headed to Glastonbury with her partner Drew Michael.