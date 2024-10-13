Former Eternals singer Louise Redknapp epitomised autumn glamour on Saturday night as she stepped out for an evening at Henry's Townhouse - London's leading Regency boutique townhouse hotel.
The 'I Wanna Be the Only One' singer, 49, was seen posing up a storm on a stunning staircase in a metallic chocolate brown mini dress which was ruched and super shiny. The unusual dress had a built-in sumptuous matching shirt which was done up to the collared neckline.
The ex-wife of footballer Jamie Redknapp teamed her shimmering Norma Kamali look with a sheer pair of black tights and black stilettos with a pointy toe from Balenciaga. Her caramel-hued locks were styled in a low updo to show off her gold Roxanne First earrings.
The 'Stay' singer was a bronzed beauty in a black mini skirt teamed with a sheer black long-sleeved bodysuit which revealed a sculpting bralette.
Louise's golden hair was worn down for an undone feel and her bronzed makeup look featured a dark smokey eye.
Louise's daytime chic
Though Louise always pulls off a sleek evening look with ease, her daytime chic shouldn't go unnoticed.
The former West End star reunited with her ex-father-in-lawHarry Redknapp at the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Oasis Children's Charity in September. She chose a cool but casual pair of wide-leg jeans which were styled with a white bodysuit and striped Loewe cardigan in a chunky knit.
What an incredible day yesterday at the BGC Charity Day 2024. Raising lots of money for the Oasis Children’s Charity! Thanks to everyone involved for a fun day," the star penned as she posed alongside Mike Tindall, Gabby Logan, Davina McCall, and Ashley Roberts.
The former girl band star also perfected her off-duty chic this summer when she headed to Glastonbury with her partner Drew Michael.