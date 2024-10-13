Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp turns heads in leg-lengthening mini skirt
Subscribe
Louise Redknapp turns heads in leg-lengthening mini skirt
Louise Redknapp in black bralette and blazer© Getty

Louise Redknapp styles up a storm in high shine leg-lengthening mini skirt

The Eternal singer and ex of Jamie Redknapp spent a Saturday night in London

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Former Eternals singer Louise Redknapp epitomised autumn glamour on Saturday night as she stepped out for an evening at Henry's Townhouse - London's leading Regency boutique townhouse hotel. 

The 'I Wanna Be the Only One' singer, 49, was seen posing up a storm on a stunning staircase in a metallic chocolate brown mini dress which was ruched and super shiny. The unusual dress had a built-in sumptuous matching shirt which was done up to the collared neckline.

View post on Instagram
 

The ex-wife of footballer Jamie Redknapp teamed her shimmering Norma Kamali look with a sheer pair of black tights and black stilettos with a pointy toe from Balenciaga. Her caramel-hued locks were styled in a low updo to show off her gold Roxanne First earrings.

Louise Redknapp attends the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm Road, north west London. Picture date: Wednesday October 9, 2024.© Getty
Louise wore all black to the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

The Saturday night outing was her first appearance since she impressed on the red carpet at the Attitude Awards 2024 at The Roundhouse last week. 

The 'Stay' singer was a bronzed beauty in a black mini skirt teamed with a sheer black long-sleeved bodysuit which revealed a sculpting bralette.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Louise Redknapp's health and fitness secrets
The star looked phenomenal in an all-black outfit© Neil Mockford
The star rocked a deep smokey eye

Louise's golden hair was worn down for an undone feel and her bronzed makeup look featured a dark smokey eye.

Louise's daytime chic

Louise reunited with her ex-father-in-law Harry Redknapp© Dave Benett
Louise reunited with her ex-father-in-law Harry Redknapp

Though Louise always pulls off a sleek evening look with ease, her daytime chic shouldn't go unnoticed.

The former West End star reunited with her ex-father-in-law Harry Redknapp at the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Oasis Children's Charity in September. She chose a cool but casual pair of wide-leg jeans which were styled with a white bodysuit and striped Loewe cardigan in a chunky knit.

Louise redknapp smiles beside Zara Tindall's husband Mike© Instagram
Louise teamed up with Zara Tindall's husband Mike

What an incredible day yesterday at the BGC Charity Day 2024. Raising lots of money for the Oasis Children’s Charity! Thanks to everyone involved for a fun day," the star penned as she posed alongside Mike Tindall, Gabby Logan, Davina McCall, and Ashley Roberts.

The couple were first linked in September last year © Instagram
The couple were first linked in September last year

The former girl band star also perfected her off-duty chic this summer when she headed to Glastonbury with her partner Drew Michael.

woman posing in blazer, sheer tights and leather boots © Instagram
Louise looked radiant in knee-high boots and a blazer

DISCOVER: Leather-clad Louise Redknapp makes stylish red carpet debut with boyfriend Drew Michael 

The mother of two rocked double denim and oversized shades - a far cry from the micro shorts and over-the-knee boots she rocked on stage at the Mighty Hoopla festival held in London.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More