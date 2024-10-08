Ask Laura: How can I wear red lipstick in my 50s and beyond?

Red lipstick is one of the most glamorous makeup items one can wear. It is synonymous with old Hollywood glam. Think Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. So chic, timeless, and you instantly feel 'done' when wearing it. I have to confess, I personally don't wear red lipstick much, but when I do, I feel, hmmm. Dressed up, I suppose? And, like I've made an extra special effort compared to my fail-safe, nude, 90s pout I normally sport.

© Instagram Victoria,50, rocked a bold red lip recently

One lovely reader sent me a question in my 'Ask Laura' inbox, and said: "Does red lipstick make women look much older?"

© Getty Pamela Anderson,57, looks dazzling rocking a red lip

I would say, absolutely not, if anything, it can make you look younger - but it has to be applied in the right way. The stunning Pamela Anderson rocked a vivid red lip only last week, and she's 57.

© Getty Susan Sarandon wearing red lipstick at "The Fabulous Four" Premiere in July

Susan Sarandon is never without her red lipstick, and she's in her 70s. And let's not forget the mighty Helen Mirren, who is almost 80; the actress is rarely seen without her rouge pout.

Red lipstick can make the teeth look whiter, and make your skin's surface look positively luminous due to the bold pigment. I see it as an instant face lift even, without the needles.

© Getty Helen Mirren always looks amazing with a red lip

First and foremost - keep your makeup pretty simple. If you go for a red lip, big lashes, a smoky eye, and lots of blush, it can be ageing and make your face look seriously painted and overdone. Keep everything stripped back and simple - let your lips do the talking, literally.

Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in 'Love Bite'

Like many makeup trends, it's all about preparation. Due to the fact red lipstick is nearly always super pigmented, it will cling to every part of your pout and can be unforgiving. So it's imperative that you create a great base for the colour by making sure the texture is smooth beforehand.

Prep the lip

I'd start by buffing your lips and getting rid of all that dead skin that can build up, especially due to central heating in this cold weather. A few days before you're planning to rock a bit of red, I'd try the Refy 'Lip Buff'.

The Refy 'Lip Buff' is great for exfoliation

It is so clever and I love the design. It comes with a built-in applicator that helps banish any withered skin cells, whilst the serum from the tube hydrates the lips and makes them super supple. After this, for an extra dose of TLC, you could try the La Mer 'Lip Balm' to give lips an extra-special treat.

Prep your lips first, using a hydrating lip product, like 'The Lip Balm' from La Mer

Yes, it's super expensive, but you need the tiniest amount and it really does have an incredible staying power, making your lips so smooth. Plus, it has the most wonderful, minty fresh smell.

Use a liner

A good quality lip liner is a great tool to have in your makeup bag when applying a red lip as it stops the lip colour from bleeding over your natural lip line, sealing in the shade. Eating, drinking and even chatting can cause lipstick to slide off, but a liner will be your rescue point. This 'Cream Glide Lip Liner' by ELF is cheap as chips and the shade is universal. It's highly pigmented with a semi-matte finish, too.

Apply with care

Many makeup artists will tell you to use a lip brush to apply red lipstick for extra care, but I think we can all be trusted to apply straight from the bullet, as long as we are precise and above all, concentrate.

Trinny London Just Joyous High Shine Lipstick in 'Poppy'

Applying in front of a mirror is best. Follow your lip line and gently block any access oil with tissue. The red lipstick I always have in my kit that's a great fit for all is Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in 'Love Bite'. I think it suits all skin tones as it's pretty warm-hued and isn't too 'in your face'. It's a kind of light-medium red. Plus, it has a youthful, luminous finish.

Gloss and go

If you are still a bit worried about wearing red lipstick and want a softer tone, a gloss-like texture can be a little more subtle and the shine element can be more youthful, too.

The YSL 'Loveshine' lipstick in Glowing Lava

The Trinny London Just Joyous High Shine Lipstick in 'Poppy' is great as it's buildable, meaning you can apply more or less as you go. The YSL 'Loveshine' lipstick in Glowing Lava also offers major hydration and is pretty opaque, meaning it's great for no makeup days when you want to instantly add a bit of glam to your makeup with little effort.